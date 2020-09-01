Mitsubishi Power Established with Renewed Commitment to Transforming Energy Systems Around the World

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Sep 1, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Power, a major subsidiary of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, officially changed its corporate name from Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems today. The rebrand marks the start of an exciting new chapter in the company’s mission to solve the foremost energy challenges of our time, including decarbonizing energy and bringing reliable power to people all over the world. With its new brand identity, which was developed after consultation with key customers, employees and partners, Mitsubishi Power moves forward in its ambition to become a leading energy solutions company with a broad spectrum of businesses in grid-level power generation, renewables, energy storage and digital technologies.

Brand Logo and Name

The new brand logo combines the three diamonds figurative mark of Mitsubishi with the English company name. The logo font, a roundish, modern design in a gothic typeface, was adopted to present an image of the advanced, environment-friendly power generation technologies that Mitsubishi Power seeks to offer, while at the same time expresses a corporate stance of responding flexibly to societal changes.

Following the rebrand, Mitsubishi Power becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of MHI Group. Its enhanced position within the Group will enable it to establish greater synergies with its sister companies and expand its business by tapping new customer categories. Mitsubishi Power will capitalize on existing investments in emerging energy solutions, such as hydrogen, ammonia and solar power, to address the diverse and increasingly complex energy needs of customers around the world.

Mr. Ken Kawai, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., said, “Providing people access to clean, stable, and affordable power is among global society’s most urgent mandates today. With our new identity, Mitsubishi Power is exceptionally poised to lead in solving these challenges. Building on a legacy of strong engineering and distinctive service, we will develop even more cutting-edge solutions to better serve our customers while broadening our portfolio. As an energy solutions company, we will partner more closely with governments, utilities, industry leaders and our fellow companies within the MHI Group to create a future that is good for people and the planet.”

In addition to the new name and logo, Mitsubishi Power also unveiled a new mission statement and announced that it will adopt the MHI Group tagline “Move the World Forward”.

Throughout its history, Mitsubishi Power has built a strong position as a trusted partner to power generation companies globally. As it enters this new phase, the company will apply its world-leading engineering prowess, drive for innovation, and renowned customer service to deliver reliable energy, ultimately galvanizing the progress of nations, communities, and individuals everywhere.

Mission Statement:

Mitsubishi Power is creating a future that works for people and the planet by developing innovative power generation technology and solutions to enable the decarbonization of energy and deliver reliable power everywhere.

Tagline:

“Move the World Forward”

For the full release, visit https://bit.ly/3hOpCfX.

