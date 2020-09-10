Moonstake and Infinito Wallet enter into partnership to enhance the staking ecosystem and scale the Defi projects

SINGAPORE, Sep 10, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – We are pleased to announce that Moonstake and Infinito have entered into a strategic partnership to bring the staking economy to the hands of people. Infinito Wallet will integrate with Moonstake to enable staking for all assets operated in Moonstake’s staking pools.

This partnership will open a door for Infinito Wallet users to directly stake through Moonstake staking pools and earn rewards without any hassle process. This strategic partnership will create the synergies by jointly driving staking activity and accelerate industry adoption of the staking ecosystem. Besides, both parties will conduct joint research on DeFi products.

Moonstake is an advanced technology company with specific focuses on blockchain and staking technologies to build Asia’s Biggest Staking Network. Moonstake was established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Signature products include Moonstake Web Wallet along with Moonstake Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) enabling full staking functions and to be an all-in-one gateway for users to maximize the usage and potential of cryptocurrencies. Currently, Moonstake’s staking pool supports Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Cardano, QTUM and Tezos thereby providing current users with the flexible option to adopt staking purposes.

Our strategic partner, Infinito Wallet unlocks the power of investing and trading of top cryptocurrencies. It provides a safe place for every user to manage and grow their crypto wealth, and enjoy decentralized finance. Infinito Wallet has been growing with over 30,000 active users globally and millions of USD in cryptocurrencies being managed on the wallet by the user community. Infinito Wallet is frequently ranked amongst the best wallets for crypto communities in the world such as one of the best wallets for EOS, ADA, ETH, ONT, best crypto Wallet & DAPP Browser and more.

Infinito Wallet was one of the first mobile wallets on the market to support services and assets on BinanceChain, ADA, EOS and many more top-tier blockchain protocols. Top leading blockchain service providers and various protocol have joined Infinito ecosystem to offer benefits and advanced features to the community, and boost the expansion of the crypto ecosystem such as Binance, Tomochain, Neo, EOS, Ontology, IRIS, IOHK for Cardano, Holdex, Kybernet work, FIO with over 50+ leading Dapps and services.

Furthermore, dApps browser for interacting with the DeFi ecosystem within the wallet by providing nativie exchange feature with Changelly exchange, peer-to-peer way to buy Bitcoin with 167 fiat currencies through over 300 payment methods at great prices with Paxful (peer-to-peer BTC market place), buy crypto with debit & credit card with the best rate with Simplex and more. Through the expansion of its partner network, Infinito Wallet wants to make crypto investment easy for mass adoption.

As a leading blockchain tech provider, Infinito has also released the Infinito Blockchain Platform (IBP for short), a comprehensive all-in-one blockchain platform for businesses, developers and academia to seamlessly make use of a wide variety of blockchain-based functionality in one place. It enables easy development of decentralized apps using APIs. Businesses can also choose from various turnkey SaaS, modules, services, and solutions periodically to their needs. Infinito invites blockchain developers and technology companies around the world to aboard IBP and create a value-driven blockchain ecosystem through which anyone utilizing, or looking to utilize blockchain can succeed.

Mitsuru Tezuka, CEO at Moonstake says:

“Infinito Wallet offers safe and easy access to various blockchain-powered services. With the strong collaboration between Moonstake and Infinto, both of our ecosystems can provide the best services to both the community and entire blockchain industry, We are looking forward to our upcoming integration.”

Jack Nguyen, Director at Infinito Wallet says:

“We are excited to partner with Moonstake, which is committed to creating Asia’s biggest staking pool network so Infinitors and Moonstake users can enjoy a perfect blockchain and staking experience. We believe that this partnership further boosts the Defi ecosystem and grows the wider blockchain community together.”

About Moonstake

Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.

Moonstake aims to create the largest staking pool network in Asia, a robust environment for the cryptocurrency holders is one of its missions. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia’s burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan’s biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Catalist-Listed company. Industry’s reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake’s innovative journey. https://www.moonstake.io/

About Infinito Wallet

Infinito Wallet is a leading decentralized finance wallet for crypto users, serving as a gateway for users to maximize usage and potential of their cryptocurrencies. Being a safe place for people to start investing and earning money with cryptocurrencies, Infinito Wallet provides a seamless and educational onboarding process for newbies as well as a comprehensive feature list that enables people to buy, sell, trade, stake, lend and secure their crypto fund. The goal Infinito Wallet wants to achieve is to make cryptocurrencies easy for people to adopt and enjoy. https://www.infinitowallet.io/

