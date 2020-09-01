Oncocyte to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / Oncocyte (NYSE American:OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Thursday, September 3rd at 12:20PM PST / 3:20PM EST. Mitch Levine (CFO) and Dr. Doug Ross (CMO) will be presenting to a live virtual audience.

Register here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/

“We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space.” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View Oncocyte’s profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/OCX

Profiles powered by LD Micro – News Compliments of Accesswire

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by accelerating and optimizing diagnosis and treatment. The Company recently launched DetermaRx™, a treatment stratification test that enables the identification of early-stage lung cancer patients at high risk for recurrence post-resection, allowing them to be treated when their cancer may be more responsive to adjuvant chemotherapy. Oncocyte is also developing DetermaIO™, a gene expression test that identifies patients more likely to respond to checkpoint immunotherapies.

DetermaRx and DetermaIO are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming “500” in September is the Company’s most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Mitch Levine, CFO Oncocyte

Phone: 415-265-4794

Email: mlevine@oncocyte.com

Name: Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: 646-597-6989

Email: bob@lifesciadvisors.com

SOURCE: Oncocyte via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/604179/Oncocyte-to-Present-at-the-LD-500-Virtual-Conference