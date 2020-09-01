Quest Federal Credit Union Partners with International Bancard

DETROIT, MI and KENTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / Quest Federal Credit Union has partnered with Detroit-based International Bancard to provide its members with a wide array of payment acceptance solutions.

“We are excited to partner with International Bancard to offer our business members a broad range of payment acceptance solutions. Quest will work with International Bancard and our business members to deliver an affordable, rapidly deployed payment system to assist in their everyday operations and economic recovery during these difficult times. Quest looks forward to a long partnership with International Bancard and we are ready to answer questions and provide any support possible for our business members”, says Matthew Jennings, Chief Executive Officer for Quest Federal Credit Union.

International Bancard helps businesses of all sizes by providing payment acceptance, including credit and debit card processing, contactless (NFC) payments, Point of Sale systems, and ecommerce solutions utilizing International Bancard’s proprietary payment gateway, PassPort Connect.

“International Bancard will play a crucial role to Quest Federal Credit Union’s business members,” said International Bancard’s Chief Sales Officer, Josh Elsass. “This partnership will bring Quest’s members a trusted resource for their businesses, white glove support, and a full range of payment technologies.”

About Quest Federal Credit Union

Quest Federal Credit Union offers a full line of financial service products, state of the art technology and unmatched service to it’s more than 14,000 members. As a financial cooperative, Quest Federal Credit Union is committed to the cooperative principle – “Concern for Community”. As such, we contribute heavily through donations and volunteer service to many organizations, schools, clubs, and community groups throughout our charter communities.

About International Bancard

International Bancard, is a Detroit-based technology company providing full end-to-end payment acceptance solutions for Integrated Software Vendors (ISVs), financial institutions, associations, and businesses, across North America. We offer seamless, secure, innovative payment solutions, take pride in understanding the needs and challenges of our clients, and act with a sense of urgency in everything we do.

