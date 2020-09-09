Salvatore DiBenedetto: Boosting Food Capitals in Long Island and Beyond

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Food blogger Salvatore DiBenedetto is the visionary behind The Grubfather, a platform he created to help restaurants tell their story. Salvatore’s love for food began at an early age and has helped him build a reputable platform and a solid career that lets him travel around the world to discover international grub.

Salvatore DiBenedetto fell in love with the food and hospitality industry at an early age. His parents owned piña colada stands at huge street festivals, and he was put to work early as a child. When he was 14, he was able to work for several establishments. That’s where his work ethic was first founded. Getting into service and waiting taught him much of what he knows in both life skills and professionalism.

Question: Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Salvatore DiBenedetto: I fell in love with the food and hospitality industry at an early age. My parents owned piña colada stands at huge street festivals, and I was put to work pretty quick in my childhood, but I loved it. That’s really where work ethic is made. Plus, I made a mean fresh-squeezed lemonade! Once I was 14 and able to get a job, I started working in restaurants. My first role was a dishwasher, then a busboy, then a McDonald’s counter person, and a waiter. Getting into service and waiting taught me so much in both life skills and professionalism. Once I started to learn more about food, like its history and cultural impacts, I wasn’t just in love with it; I was hooked. Fortunately, Instagram was starting to become popular for content creators right after I graduated from college. It was kind of the perfect storm to kickstart my company and my page. The platform was open with opportunity, and I was hungry, really hungry. I turned the restaurant I was working at into my first client, nabbed the username @TheGrubfather, and that’s how it all began.

Question: Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Salvatore DiBenedetto: I’m a huge believer in having a solid foundation, no matter what. Entrepreneurship can be rough on the psyche, and that’s where many people stumble in their endeavors. I sure did and still do. The most important thing, though, is being able to fall onto something solid and keep getting up. Thick skin and resilience are key. I draw my inspiration and drive to keep going from within. I really want to win. I want to see my goals achieved. And I want to inspire other people to do that same thing.

Question: So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Salvatore DiBenedetto: Looking back at all the hard work I’ve put into growing my skills, I’m proud of the success I’ve achieved for myself. I run a thriving company, built a solid brand for myself, and through both of those platforms, I’ve made significant impacts on my hometown’s economy and markets around the world. I took every loss as a lesson and was never afraid to experiment. The results of that have been amazing.

Question: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Salvatore DiBenedetto: When I started my agency, my goal for each of my client’s campaigns was simple: I wanted to tell their story in a way that would connect to their customers and their audience. Understanding the food and hospitality industry from the inside out has been a game-changer. I’ve always found restaurant owners to be hard-working, passionate people. When I work with a restaurant and help them to tell their story, my first look is to find out what makes them unique.

One of my favorite stories recently is my work with Greek Xpress. They’ve been one of my favorite Greek spots in NY, and when I acquired them as a client, I wanted to make sure I told their idea of “authentic, fast casual Greek food” the right way. We wound up showcasing the process of how they make their souvlaki as well as their tzatziki sauce, two staple Greek culinary items. The results were insane, and we did it in a way that was both authentic and unique at the same time.

Question: Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Salvatore DiBenedetto: Creatively, the work of content creators and marketing agencies is some of the toughest in the world. Not only are we solely responsible for our success, but we wear an incredible amount of hats: Photographer, director, location scout, producer, editor, etc. It can be overwhelming! The key to not burning out is reinventing your love of whatever it is you do. Passion is such an important characteristic of the success of any profession. I always look for ways to reinvent and reimagine the enthusiasm that made me start this journey in the first place.

Question: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Salvatore DiBenedetto: I owe my success, my drive, and my imagination to my parents. I watched as my Dad stopped at nothing to succeed and provide for us from an early age. His business calls while on the road taught me how to talk to people professionally. Watching him hustle at his piña colada stands at NYC street festivals taught me what it meant to put in the work. And his rise and promotions through his company showed me how hard work pays off. My mother has always nurtured and encouraged my creativity. She is a big thinker and dreamer, and that life perspective has definitely influenced heavily. Without both of them, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

Question: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Salvatore DiBenedetto: One thing I can say about my work is that I’ve had a widespread impact on food and hospitality scenes around the world. However, none is as important to me as Long Island’s. I say that for many reasons: One is because it’s my hometown and a place that wasn’t widely recognized for its food or hospitality. Especially living in the shadow of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. Secondly, and most importantly, my creative work has helped my fellow Long Islanders find great restaurants and eateries while generating revenue for local business owners and the entire industry that relies on their success. Being able to do that for my hometown, as a living, is a dream come true.

Follow Sal’s adventures on his Instagram and read all about his food stories on his website.

Company: The Grubfather

Email: Salvatore@thegrubfather.world

Website: www.thegrubfather.world

SOURCE: The Grubfather

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/605316/Salvatore-DiBenedetto-Boosting-Food-Capitals-in-Long-Island-and-Beyond