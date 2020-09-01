Scope Retail Systems Inc. to Enter into India’s USD 600B Rretail Industry to Tech Enable the Omni Channel Supply Chain with Manipal Software and E-Com.

BENTONVILLE, AR, and BANGALORE, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / Scope Retail Systems, Inc., a Consulting and Software product development company for Omni Channel Supply Chain, and Manipal Software and E-Com Pvt. Ltd.,(MASEC) today announced the strategic partnership between the two to provide software products related to Omni Channel Supply Chain in India and US markets.

The direct connection between Scope Retail’s expertise and product line and, MASEC Companies software development and distribution capabilities, allows companies to jointly develop and implement product through rapid deployment cycles.

Scope Retail’s experience in developing backend supply chain system capabilities at scale has worked with world’s largest retail companies in the US, and MASEC company’s frontend capabilities benefits both companies to provide complete Omni Channel solution to market with better product quality and scale. Team together will offer products like eCommerce front end, Order Management System, In Store and DC Fulfillment, Robotics automation integration, Transportation Systems Solution etc.

“We are excited that our team can now be accessed from Manipal Software group in India. Scope Retail System is known for their strengths in developing modern scalable solution for Omni Channel Supply Chain in US market. Our team has 50+ years of experience developing systems for largest retailer in the world and also number two grocery chain in USA. Joint team will offer technology solutions which are cloud agnostic with machine learning, AI, AR, VR, blockchain and IoT based capabilities.” said Mahesh Pradhan CEO, Scope Retail Systems.

India’s long-term consumption and retail growth drivers are expected to provide a strong foundation for future growth. Indian retail market is estimated to reach $1.1-1.3 trillion mark by 2025, reporting a CAGR of 9-11 percent from 2019 as per a study jointly released by Boston Consulting Group and Retailers Association of India

“Manipal Software team approach to product implementation advocates open and connected systems throughout the enterprise. That extends to integrations with other engineering applications on eCommerce frontend as we and our partners look to streamline the overall process of product development and lifecycle management. With strong support from Manipal group we are ready to expand and grow our capabilities organically as wells as through acquisitions.” said Murli Ramkrishnan COO, Manipal Software group.

About ScopeRetail®

Established in 2018 HQ in Bentonville, Arkansas, USA Operates in India, Mexico and USA. Scope Retail System was founded with mission “Accelerating Possibilities For Enterprises with Digital Innovation” with philosophy of modular product development with open integration platform.

About Manipal Software and e-Com Pvt. Ltd.

Established by Manipal group of companies in Bangalore, MASEC is an Information Technology company which provides IT services to its clients in ERP and E-Commerce Space. MASEC provides end-to-end business solutions leveraging on strength of SAP technology and cutting-edge E-commerce technology available in today’s market. The solutions are provided by leveraging team’s vast experience in various industry verticals to enterprises. The team comprises of industry experts who have worked for several decades for several fortune 500 companies across globe.

