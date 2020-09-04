Serial Entrepreneur Maxim Trubitski Shares His Story

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / As a teenager, Maxim Trubitski has already built a life that many dream of. At 16 years of age, he discovered a way to make big earnings online and is now a successful entrepreneur, business coach, philanthropist, and world traveler. Maxim has created his own business strategies within E-Commerce and teaches these strategies to other young and aspiring entrepreneurs throughout the world. Just over the last year, Maxim was able to make over $3.5M in sales through his business.

“The process of creating a brand from scratch while solving a problem in the market is a very satisfactory process, full of up and downs but it’s 100% worth it.”

Maxim’s journey hasn’t been linear, as he tried a number of businesses before he was able to become successful in E-commerce. In fact, Maxim comes from a family of immigrants who were happy settling for 9-5 jobs, but this wasn’t enough for him. For a long time, he was focused on his academics – he studied endless hours and was at the top of his class. However, Maxim decided to shift his efforts and focus into his real passion, an online business. Despite the challenges he’s faced, creating a brand from the ground up has been the best decision Maxim has ever made.

“Nothing will ever go as you planned, but you need to give every project your best effort anyway- regardless of what happens.. It’s all about your reaction, and your ability to optimize.”

For Maxim, success is not just about the money, but the ability to live your dream every day. Being an entrepreneur comes with constant challenges, but Maxim isn’t afraid of these. In fact, he welcomes fear into his life because each new challenge represents a new obstacle to overcome, as well as an opportunity to continue to improve and grow.

“For me, success isn’t measured through superficial metrics such as money. Rather, I believe success is an attitude and state of mind where I feel the exhilaration of knowing that you love what you do.”

This year, Maxim plans to continue scaling his E-commerce brands and serving as a mentor to young entrepreneurs.

