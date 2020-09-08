Singapore University of Social Sciences Chooses Ellucian Banner Cloud

Singapore institution’s digitalization transformation drives choice of managed cloud services with Ellucian and Fujitsu Asia

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, and Fujitsu Asia, a leading information and communication technology company, today announced that Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), has decided to move to the cloud with Ellucian Banner.

Ellucian Banner Cloud is a powerful Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution designed specifically for higher education. The innovative cloud-based offering empowers institutions to efficiently and effectively manage all human resources, finance, and student information processes in a modern digital environment.

“As our university continues to grow in Singapore and regionally, our priority continues to deliver student-centered learning experiences that will empower our graduates to be purposeful global citizens and serve society,” said Gary Teo, Director of Campus IT Services, Singapore University of Social Sciences. “Our digital transformation is a core enabler in our mission to deliver world class student experiences and operational excellence. We look forward to working closely with Ellucian and Fujitsu towards achieving a successful deployment of our new cloud-based platform solution.”

“The cloud can serve as a force multiplier to achieve the goals of today’s educational institutions – improving institutional productivity while mitigating potential data risks from academic processes,” said Fujitsu Asia’s President Uno Motohiko. “Fujitsu is committed to help institutions transform by delivering business value with cutting-edge digital innovation and our experience in managing complex enterprise environment. We are delighted to support SUSS with an array of new possibilities through a seamless and resource-efficient cloud solution. Digital-native learners can enjoy enhanced experiences and mobility while the school gleans better insights, all in a highly-secure and agile environment.”

“Across the board, institutions are simply outgrowing their homegrown solutions,” said Ellucian President and CEO, Laura Ipsen. “Implementing a cloud-based environment is an important step towards supporting the needs and expectations of students of the future. Together with our partner Fujitsu Asia, we’ll ensure that SUSS has the capabilities and resources to support an enhanced digital experience throughout the entire student lifecycle.”

“We are thrilled to welcome SUSS as our first customer in Singapore and look forward to supporting their journey to the cloud,” said Ellucian Senior Vice President and Managing Director EMEA and APAC Darren Hunt.

Revolutionizing the Digital Experience with Banner

Previously, the university relied on a homegrown, on-premise platform which required significant administrative and IT overhead to maintain.

Ellucian managed cloud is built for flexibility and will enable the university to provide a secure and digitally connected campus, enhancing the overall experience for both students and staff.

To ensure a seamless transition, Fujitsu localized the solution to meet the market-specific requirements. It included backend system integrations with local government agency services applications to enable a seamless process and user experience, as well as providing local helplines and customer support. With Application Managed Services by Fujitsu’s IT specialists in student management systems, SUSS is relieved of the resource burden required to manage it. Upon implementation, the solution will remain nimble with configurations updated to adapt to users’ needs by Fujitsu.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian’s comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today’s fast-changing landscape. To find out what’s next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About Fujitsu Asia

Fujitsu Asia was established in Singapore in 1997 to provide leadership in business development, technology innovation and customer support as regional headquarters for the Fujitsu group of companies in ASEAN and was subsequently established as the Asia region headquarters in 2014. Building on Fujitsu’s three decades of experience in the region and with a pool of highly skilled engineering talent, Fujitsu Asia is dedicated to providing comprehensive integrated IT-based business solutions that deliver tangible business value and enable customers to meet the challenges of the new global economy. Fujitsu Asia is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702), a leading provider of IT-based business solutions for the global marketplace. For details, please visit: http://www.fujitsu.com/sg/

