Snap-on to Present at CL King 2020 Virtual Best Ideas Conference

KENOSHA, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is scheduled to present at the CL King 2020 Best Ideas Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

The live webcast with video can be accessed by clicking on the following link, https://wsw.com/webcast/clk20/sna/1513336 or by copying and pasting it into your browser. You can also join the webcast by visiting the Investor Events page on the Snap-on website at https://www.snapon.com/EN/Investors/Investor-Events and clicking on the link to the event. Following the webcast, an archived replay will be available on the company’s Web site for approximately 90 days.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on also derives income from various financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. Products and services are sold through the company’s franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Contacts

For additional information on Snap-on, visit www.snapon.com or:

Investor contact:
Sara Verbsky

262/656-4869

Media contact:
Samuel Bottum

262/656-5793

More Stories

I Squared Capital Announces $800 Million Strategic Partnership for Its Infrastructure Credit Strategy

FirstLight Extends Relationship with IDI Billing Solutions

Capstone Cozamin Mine to Average 61.4 MIbs Cu and 1.75 Mozs Ag Annually for 2021-2023; Pillar Extraction Pre-Feasibility Study Underway

Corwin Launches The Distance Learning Playbook to Help Teachers Shift from Crisis Teaching to Distance Learning During COVID-19

defi SOLUTIONS and Experian Collaborate to Help Auto Lenders Make More Informed Lending Decisions

Iron Ox Raises $20 Million in Series B Funding, Announces New Robotic Greenhouse in California and National Expansion

You may have missed

I Squared Capital Announces $800 Million Strategic Partnership for Its Infrastructure Credit Strategy

FirstLight Extends Relationship with IDI Billing Solutions

Capstone Cozamin Mine to Average 61.4 MIbs Cu and 1.75 Mozs Ag Annually for 2021-2023; Pillar Extraction Pre-Feasibility Study Underway

Snap-on to Present at CL King 2020 Virtual Best Ideas Conference

Corwin Launches The Distance Learning Playbook to Help Teachers Shift from Crisis Teaching to Distance Learning During COVID-19

error: Content is protected !!