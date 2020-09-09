Snap-on to Present at CL King 2020 Virtual Best Ideas Conference

KENOSHA, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is scheduled to present at the CL King 2020 Best Ideas Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

The live webcast with video can be accessed by clicking on the following link, https://wsw.com/webcast/clk20/sna/1513336 or by copying and pasting it into your browser. You can also join the webcast by visiting the Investor Events page on the Snap-on website at https://www.snapon.com/EN/Investors/Investor-Events and clicking on the link to the event. Following the webcast, an archived replay will be available on the company’s Web site for approximately 90 days.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on also derives income from various financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. Products and services are sold through the company’s franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Contacts

For additional information on Snap-on, visit www.snapon.com or:

Investor contact:

Sara Verbsky



262/656-4869

Media contact:

Samuel Bottum



262/656-5793