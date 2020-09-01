SphereAccess Inc. Transforming How Businesses Connect with Customers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / Technological innovations are forever changing the way that humans get through life. From business solutions to consumer behavior, innovations are quickly transforming how we accomplish tasks. One company that is at the forefront of forming the future of individuals and companies is SphereAccess Inc.

SphereAccess is a trailblazing technology and innovations think tank that creates solutions for real-world problems. The company works to provide better ways to meet the ever-changing business needs of some of the world’s largest companies. The company dives into all kinds of paradigm-shifting discoveries such as facial recognition, fintech systems, productivity apps, etc. With a team of industry experts paired with proprietary technology, SphereAccess is in the best position to shape the path for humanity moving forward.

The company was founded by innovator Osama Sabbah. The technopreneur moved to the United States at the age of 17 in pursuit of the American dream. Throwing aside all obstacles, Osama found ways to overcome and achieve his goals. His highest aspiration was to create a technology company that would bring innovative solutions to the world. Ten years later, he is making that dream a reality. Mentored by advisors from Fortune 500 companies and armed with knowledge and experience, Osama is ushering SphereAccess Inc. into a bright future.

SphereAccess has two entities: XPRO and CUE. XPRO is a world-leading cloud-based ecosystem that provides procure-to-pay assurance services to companies. The application automates profit recovery, vendor onboarding and verification, and data cleansing through its unique products. XPRO’s products include XPRO Recovery, XPRO Portal, and XPRO VMC.

XPRO’s profit recovery systems help revolutionize the way businesses do finance by providing a system that reviews payments made to a vendor. Once over and underpayment cases come up, XPRO then proceeds to launch a recovery program to balance financial reports for companies.

Without proper vendor verification programs like XPRO, companies see substantial deadweight losses. The system by SphereAccess Inc. makes that pain point a thing of the past through their service. XPRO uses the latest API integration to any ERP solutions and machine learning technology to solve the problem of human error when accepting payments from payees.

SphereAccess’s second entity is the digital advertising company CUE, the developer of a smart marketing billboard that displays ads based on its demographic. The company’s smart technology uses face recognition to help advertisers make more accurate delivery to the right audience at the right time. CUE’s innovative advertising billboard has a pending patent.

SphereAccess Inc. stands committed to giving businesses and companies more intuitive solutions that will allow them to increase productivity and results. Both of the company’s offerings aim to help organizations that want to take their businesses to the next level by embracing new solutions to improve the way they partake in finance, operations, advertising, and marketing activities.

At the core of SphereAccess’s belief system is an obsession over finding better ways to serve consumers. Their mission is to empower large corporations to expand their digital horizon through more groundbreaking products. They hope to develop more solutions for businesses in many years to come.

