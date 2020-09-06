The Winning Bid: UNISOC takes the tender for China Unicom’s Chips

SHANGHAI, Sep 5, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Results of the week’s much-anticipated China Unicom Cat.1 large-scale tender have been released, with UNISOC winning the bid. According to published information, the procurement of 5 million Cat.1 sets was one of the largest among carriers to date. China Unicom’s procurement will have a positive impact on the entire Internet of Things industry, and will promote rapid Cat.1 development. The successful bid for this project once again confirmed UNISOC’s leadership in the Cat.1 field.

With large-scale construction of 5G networks, decommissioning processes for 2G/3G networks, policy level migration to NB-IoT/4G (including Cat.1)/5G networks with cellular IoT services, Cat.1 is poised for large-scale growth as the main driver in medium-term scenarios. UNISOC saw the development trend of IoT at an early stage, leading the industry with Cat.1 investment and application, and launching Chunto 8910DM, the world’s first Cat.1bis chipset now widely used in the sharing economy, financial payment, public network intercom, energy, industrial control and other fields. Currently, there are dozens modules and other products equipped with Chunto 8910DM chipsets on the market, applied to wide-ranging fields and scenarios.

UNISOC and China Unicom will continue to cooperate on Cat.1 for the Internet of Things. By integrating their resources to advantage, the two will promote the large-scale application of Cat.1 across the industry as they build out industrial chip-network-platform solutions in future. Expect to see hardware (chips, modules, PCBA, etc.) equipped with UNISOC chips combined with Unicom’s 4G/5G cellular network capabilities, as well as platform capabilities such as a connectivity management platform (CMP) and device management platform (DMP), providing industry customers with one-stop IoT solutions that meet their needs and facilitate the rapid development of the IoT.

