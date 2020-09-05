United Battery Metals Corp. Announces Settlement of Debt

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / United Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:UBM)(OTC PINK:UBMCF)(FWB:0UL) (“UBM” or the “Company“) announces today that it has settled an aggregate of $199,924.81 in indebtedness of the Company through the issuance of 807,777 common shares of the Company (the “Shares“) at a deemed value of $0.2475 per Share (the “Debt Settlement“).

All Shares are subject to a statutory four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The participation in the Debt Settlement of Michael Dehn, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, having received a portion, specifically 383,535 of the Shares, is considered a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Debt Settlement by an insider did not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company’s market capitalization.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Michael Dehn”

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact the Company at: (604) 428-9063.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: United Battery Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/604919/United-Battery-Metals-Corp-Announces-Settlement-of-Debt

More Stories

Toyota Celebrates Launch of New GR Yaris in Japan with Virtual Event

Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems–A New Company for Electric Vehicle Motor Business Established in USA

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Marine SOx Scrubber System “DIA-SOx” Installation Completed Onboard 22 Ships Year-to-Date

Launch of New Hydrogen Utilization Council in Kobe/Kansai Area

Honda and General Motors Sign MoU Toward Establishing a Strategic Alliance in North America

Habitat for Humanity Calls for Applicants Who Want To Join Sheltertech Accelerators, Disrupt the Affordable Housing Space

You may have missed

Toyota Celebrates Launch of New GR Yaris in Japan with Virtual Event

Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems–A New Company for Electric Vehicle Motor Business Established in USA

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Marine SOx Scrubber System “DIA-SOx” Installation Completed Onboard 22 Ships Year-to-Date

Launch of New Hydrogen Utilization Council in Kobe/Kansai Area

Honda and General Motors Sign MoU Toward Establishing a Strategic Alliance in North America

error: Content is protected !!