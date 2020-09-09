Viviana Puello Debunks the Starving Artist Myth to Help Artists and Creative Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Art Business Expert, Artist, and founder of Arttour International Magazine, Viviana Puello, is changing the future of so many gifted artists from different parts of the world by giving them an effective avenue to promote their pieces. By teaching artists how to create a successful business, market their works, find ways to maintain an inspiration-based career, and stay true to the message, Viviana is paving the way for them to give up their day jobs and attend their art business full-time.

Viviana Puello started as a passionate artist, using her skills to help her get past some of the most challenging seasons in her life. She has always been a lover of the arts from when she was still a child as it helped her heal from a difficult childhood. Even as she pursued a degree in business administration, she made time to go to art school to learn painting techniques. She eventually found herself becoming a curator, and before she knew it, she was already establishing her company ten years later.

Question: Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Viviana Puello: My drive always comes from being inspired, aligned with my vision, and true to myself. If I can be at that place, I can conquer dreams. It helps whenever I need to take that leap of faith. When I feel that things get tough, I take a moment to breathe and remind myself what got me started doing what I’m doing. If I find that what I’m doing aligns with my vision, I push through and keep going. If I feel that my motivation or goals are not aligned with my soul’s deepest desire, I let go. I pursue projects that help my company grow and also help me grow as a person.

Question: So how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Viviana Puello: Being resilient has helped me keep going and look at success as a moving target. Because goals and dreams keep evolving as we continue reaching them, as an art marketing expert with my extensive experience, I have helped hundreds of artists transition from their 9-5 jobs to full-time art entrepreneurs.

ArtTour International is an incredible success and has expanded to include print and digital publications, an award-winning TV show, international events, and more! It now serves talented people from more than 205 countries with a global audience of more than two million. We have received numerous awards, but most importantly, we have created a space where artists and creative entrepreneurs can find resources, support, and spread their wings. That’s the most beautiful part of our success.

Question: What do you think makes your company stand out?

Viviana Puello: What makes ArtTour International stand out is the format of artists helping other creative minds with our revolutionary multimedia platform. We have a one-on-one approach, and we take the time to listen to each client, find out their goals and dreams, and create business programs and marketing strategies that will fit their individual needs. There are no cookie-cutter services because, in our field, every client has very different situations.

Question: Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them thrive and not “burn out”?

Viviana Puello: The first one is to be original. Find your voice, your message. Don’t look around to see what other creative people are doing. Don’t follow trends. Find your uniqueness and stick to that. Because that is what will make you stand out from the crowd; second, start your journey; don’t wait. Take the first step, even if you don’t think you’re ready. Don’t wait for all the circumstances to be in place; they might never be. Trust that inner voice. If you are inspired, the sea will split in two, and you will be running to your dreams. And lastly, Stay inspired!.

