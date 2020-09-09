Voiceveray of Voices Choices Studios Takes Gospel Music to a Whole New Level

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / At only 24 years old, Voiceveray sits as the CEO of his music label, Voices Choices Studios, and has amassed over 27,000 supporters across different social media platforms. He has been successful in his musical journey of mastering the art of sound engineering, mixing, and mastering to produce premium quality music. His most recent masterpiece is God Star, a touching musical inspiration and message for the youth to not give up on faith for the Lord through these hard times.

Voiceveray is an independent music artist hailing from Columbus, Ohio. He is not the typical rapper as this artist specializes in gospel rap and clean, positive music. He has a strong dedication to creating sounds that will spiritually touch and awaken listeners. He also possesses a unique and versatile sound while touching on different genres, including R&B, soul, rock, country, pop, reggae, and more. The talented musician is skilled in mixing, mastering, and engineering music. He established Voices Choices Studios, which caters to gospel musicians. His music label strives to provide high-quality music that leaves a lasting impact on the listeners.

“Here at Voices Choices Studios, our foundation is built upon working with musicians, vocalists, instrumentalists, and more to glorify the kingdom of the most high God,” says the talented artist. Voiceveray emphasizes that he and his fellow artists are using music as a vessel to serve Christ and help guide lost souls in their path toward serving God and furthering their career through professional audio services.

The rap star has dropped several impressive singles, including Holy Ghost, Transition, Shimmer, and Break Out, among others. The latest project he released last May was Tales of Mother, an EP tribute featuring four tracks specially made for his beloved mother, who has rested in peace. Voiceveray has been featured in several major publications, interviews, and radio stations, including ABC, New York Weekly, Yahoo Finance, US Reporter’s 30 Under 30, LA WIRE, Chicago Journal, E Monthly News, Music Observer, Music Industry Weekly, Portland News, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Spotify Radio, and much more. Besides working on his music and Voices Choices Studios, he also performs in youth events for fellowships.

Voiceveray is keen in his mission of spreading the gospel through ministering the word and sharing testimonies and revelations through music. Ultimately, he helps gospel artists in doing this purpose as well. Voices Choices Studios covers the editing, mixing, mastering, instrumentation, orchestration, and arrangement of songs. The label exclusively works with Christian and gospel music free from explicit and secular themes.

At present, Voices Choices Studios has also expanded to producing its luxury merchandise representing the brand in style. Its apparel line includes sleek face masks, T-shirts, joggers, and dad hats, which have been flaunted and featured by several brand ambassadors.

Voiceveray continues to be a rising star in the music arena. His online presence on social media continues to increase with his name associated in the news on numerous occasions. He is also verified on Google, Spotify, SoundCloud, and Youtube.

The young gospel artist hopes to serve as an inspiration for others committed to serving God and passionate about music at the same time. He’s made big investments and grinded sleepless nights to now, being a successful fully-independent artist who has the freedom and flexibility to operate his music according to his own will. With that, he hopes to give the same experience to other fellow Christian artists through Voices Choices Studios.

Learn more about Voiceveray and Voices Choices Studios by visiting their official website or by checking him out on Instagram.

