Worthy Beyond Purpose Receives Donation from Andrew Haag to Provide Scholarships for Mindfulness and Meditation After School Program

Donation to support full enrollment for 20 participants in the program that offers online mindfulness and meditative entertainment and skills training for children from the comfort of their homes, to help during the school closures caused by COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / Worthy Beyond Purpose, a nonprofit that brings mindfulness & meditation practices to children around the world, today announced that Andrew W. Haag will provide twenty full scholarships for students to attend Worthy Beyond Purpose’s Superheroes in Training on Mindfulness and Meditation, an after school program taking place on Zoom from September 8th – October 2nd, intended to provide mindfulness and meditative skills and entertainment for children in the comfort of their own home. Andrew Haag is a member of the Board of Directors of Worthy Beyond Purpose.

In a June 2020 study by the CDC, approximately 4.5 million children aged 3-17 years have a diagnosed behavior problem, approximately 4.4 million children aged 3-17 years have diagnosed anxiety, and approximately 1.9 million children aged 3-17 years have diagnosed depression (1). These numbers are increasing as young people are limited in their social and developmental outlets due to COVID-19. This is where Worthy Beyond Purpose steps in to make a difference.

Worthy Beyond Purpose has provided in-person mindfulness skills training to children in Los Angeles, Jamaica, Tanzania. Earlier this year, Worthy Beyond Purpose developed daily online classes and operated on a per donation basis due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic to help children and their caretakers develop better coping skills. Prior to the onset of the global pandemic, Worthy Beyond Purpose’s twelve-month curriculum was being implemented in local schools while also teaching classes to social workers, firefighters, parents, and teachers. On the heels of fall school closures, Worthy Beyond Purpose is launching the Superheroes in Training Mindfulness and Meditation after school program to further help children during these challenging times.

“It is paramount that we teach our kids self-soothing and self-regulatory skills. The benefits of creating mindfulness and meditative practices are tremendously positive and our young people are in need of as many tools as possible to navigate today’s complicated world,” commented Connie Clotworthy, Worthy Beyond Purpose President & Founder. “Superheroes in Training will provide two developmentally appropriate classes daily which will be focused on mindfulness, the arts, expression, and positive identity expansion. Our goal is to enable the children of the world to receive a global educational experience. We are committed to shifting the educational paradigm for our young people by filling in the emotional gaps that mainstream education overlooks.

“I am pleased to support Worthy Beyond Purpose in their mission by providing 20 scholarships for children across the globe to partake in the after school program,” commented Andrew Haag, Managing Partner of IRTH Communications. “We are committed to enabling children to receive a well-rounded education with an emphasis on emotional intelligence. It is my hope that Superheroes in Training will bring the world’s children closer together with mindfulness and meditation.”

To enroll in Superheroes in Training, please visit https://www.worthybeyondpurpose.com/ or contact us for more information.

(1) https://www.cdc.gov/childrensmentalhealth/data.html

About Worthy Beyond Purpose

Worthy Beyond Purpose brings mindfulness and meditation practices to children around the globe with a mission to transform the world by providing globally accessible meditation and mindfulness tools and practices.

In our current cultural and technological climate, our society is suffering from depression and anxiety disorders at increasingly younger ages. Through the practice of mindfulness and meditation, children and youth can develop self-regulatory skills to improve academically and socially. This facilitates the development of healthy relationships with self, friends, families, teachers, and peers. The more these skills are integrated across communities in adults as well as children, the greater the potential for real change.

We guide kids, teens, and adults in how to unplug and learn to listen to their bodies and their creative minds. We offer a variety of mindfulness programs based on positive mental health and soft skill acquisition. Our goal is to guide people to be able to recognize their worth independent of life’s circumstances leading to a more positive and purpose-driven life.

