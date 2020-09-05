ZoomInfo: Alternatives to Finding New Customers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / The main problem that keeps businesses from growing is they can’t figure out who their potential customers actually are, and they have no idea how or when to reach them. Company CRM’s (customer relationship management) software might have loads of information, but it’s usually out-of-date and incorrect. This major costly problem leads your sales and marketing teams on a wild goose chase trying to find ideal customers to sell to, only to waste valuable time, sales, and revenue.

Hit your lead generation, sales, and revenue goals with ZoomInfo. Image Credit: 123rf.com / Siarhei Lenets.

ZoomInfo Overview – Helping Businesses Drive Growth

ZoomInfo (zoominfo.com) allows you to find and connect with your ideal customer. Empower each phase of go-to-market with technology, integrations, and automation. Hit your lead gen, sales, and revenue goals. Their tagline is “Hit Your Number.”

ZoomInfo’s mission is to provide every company with a 360-degree view of their ideal customer, empowering each phase of their go-to-market strategy and driving their ability to hit their number.

Co-founded in 2007 by Henry Schuck and Kirk Brown, and headquartered in Waltham, MA, ZoomInfo data consists of 46,000,000+ direct dials, 80,000,000+ direct emails, 4,500,000+ C-level contacts, 5000 company attributes, 30,000 technologies, and 14,000,000+ companies.

Social media accounts include: Twitter @zoominfo, Facebook @zoominformation, Linkedin @zoominfo, Instagram @zoominfo, and others, including ZoomInfo YouTube videos, under the hashtag #ZoomInfo.

ZoomInfo’s slogan is “Hit Your Number” to find and connect with your ideal customer. Image Credit: ZoomInfo.com.

ZoomInfo ReachOut Google Chrome Extension

There is a ZoomInfo Google Chrome extension plugin available to download and install from the Google Chrome web store.

Titled “ZoomInfo ReachOut” and listed under the “Productivity” category, ZoomInfo has over 125 user reviews rating it 4.4 out of 5 stars on average. It also shows 60,000+ users of the ZoomInfo plugin.

With ZoomInfo’s Google Chrome Extension, Reachout, you can supercharge your prospecting, go-to-market, and social selling strategies with immediate, around the clock access to direct phone dials and email addresses, all without changing your workflow. Whether you are prospecting on corporate websites, social profiles, or within your CRM, with ReachOut, you will find the contact information you need, right when you need it most, achieving faster growth and increased productivity that has never before been possible.

ZoomInfo ReachOut plugin from the chrome web store. Image Credit: Google Chrome.

ZoomInfo Products and Solutions for Finding New Customers

ZoomInfo’s solutions break down into four main categories:

1. Prospecting

Contact and Company Search: B2B intelligence, at your fingertips.

Buyer Intent: Insights you can’t get anywhere else.

Web Research and Social Selling: Access data, on-demand.

Automated Intelligence and Outreach: Deliver the right message to the perfect prospect.

Ideal Customer Profile: Reveal the prospects you should be targeting.

2. Demand Generation

Webform Optimizations: Convert more leads using less form fields.

Website Visitor Tracking: Capture anonymous visitors and take immediate action.

3. Data Management

Lead Enrichment: Append existing and incoming lead records.

Activity and Pipeline Management: Capture contacts and sync communications into your CRM.

Compliance API: Ensure your data complies with GDPR and CCPA.

4. Data Custom Solutions

Enterprise API: Add ZoomInfo’s B2B intelligence to your infrastructure.

Integrations: Integrate best-in-class B2B intelligence into your business applications.

ZoomInfo also has the option to view their solutions broken down by title / role, such as Sales, Marketing, Enterprise, Account Management, and Recruiting.

ZoomInfo Alternatives and Competitors

There are some top ZoomInfo alternatives and competitors with similar solutions and search tools for finding email addresses and phone numbers. ZoomInfo was also ranked in the Best Contact Finder Tools list.

Swordfish AI (swordfish.ai) Clearbit (clearbit.com) DiscoverOrg (discoverorg.com) Lusha (lusha.co) ContactOut (contactout.com) UpLead (uplead.com) AeroLeads (aeroleads.com) Voila Norbert (voilanorbert.com)

ZoomInfo Review in Contact Finder

ZoomInfo Review in Contact Finder magazine. Image Credit: Contact Finder.

ZoomInfo Video – What is ZoomInfo?

ZoomInfo shows you how to accurately identify and connect with your ideal customers in a meaningful way. Image / Video Credit: ZoomInfo YouTube Channel.

About Campaign Writer™:

Campaign Writer™ is a leading sales and marketing content writing copywriting firm working with Top Professionals, Executives and Leaders in their field, to help tell their story more effectively through its Team of Award-Winning Copywriters, Wordsmiths, and Ghostwriters, for sales, marketing, public relations, direct response and email marketing campaigns. Campaign Writer is led by Chief Strategy Officer Marty Stewart.

For a strategic exploratory conversation on how your company can leverage content writing, visit https://CampaignWriter.com. Or, call toll-free +1-877-463-9777 within the United States, or +1-702-997-1222 if calling Internationally.

SOURCE: Campaign Writer

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/604916/ZoomInfo-Alternatives-to-Finding-New-Customers