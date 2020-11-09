BG Staffing, Inc. to Participate in the Virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading national provider of workforce solutions, today announced that Beth A. Garvey, President and CEO, and Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference being held November 18 – 19, 2020. Management will host virtual one-on-one meetings on November 19.

A webcast of management’s presentation will be accessible at 7:00 a.m. CST on November 18th through the conference portal for registered participants, in the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.bgsf.com, and on the IDEAS conference website, www.IDEASconferences.com.

About BGSF

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, BGSF provides workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings), and Light Industrial. BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 70th largest U.S. staffing company in the 2020 update and the 45th largest IT staffing firm in 2018. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

