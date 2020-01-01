Embark on a Legendary Viking Saga in Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla, Available Now

Discover England’s Dark Ages and build the legend of Eivor, a Viking warrior on a quest for glory

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla, the next iteration of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation®4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on Stadia, Amazon Luna and Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+.* Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release on PlayStation®5 alongside the launch of the console on November 12.** The game is rated M for Mature and its standard edition is available for a suggested retail price of $59.99.

With development led by Ubisoft Montreal,*** Assassin’s Creed Valhalla offers players the captivating experience of playing as Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD. Players can relive the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped dual-wielding combat system and experience new gameplay features, including raids, settlement-building and the ability to customize hair, tattoos and more. Political alliances, combat decisions and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan’s home and their future.

Players can also embark on more adventures with the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass. Included in the Gold, Ultimate and Collector’s Editions, or available for purchase separately for $39.99, the season pass includes:

The Legend of Beowulf quest – In this exclusive quest, players will uncover the monstrous truth behind the legend of Beowulf, available on launch day.

In this exclusive quest, players will uncover the monstrous truth behind the legend of Beowulf, available on launch day. Expansion 1 – Wrath of the Druids (Spring 2021) – In this new adventure, players will journey to Ireland and unravel the secrets of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklores, they’ll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings.

In this new adventure, players will journey to Ireland and unravel the secrets of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklores, they’ll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings. Expansion 2 – The Siege of Paris (Summer 2021) – In The Siege of Paris, players will have the chance to relive the most ambitious battle in Viking history with key historical figures of war-torn Frankia. During this key moment in history, players will infiltrate the fortified city of Paris and the River Seine under a prolonged siege, uncover enemy secrets and form strategic alliances to safeguard their clan’s future.

In addition, all players will have access to an extensive lineup of free seasonal content, including new narrative content and in-game events available after launch. Each season will last three months and will be accessible to all player types and levels of progression, focusing on gameplay, world evolution, and other exciting content. Season 1 will launch in December and includes:

A new settlement area, allowing players to continue to grow and evolve their settlement.

area, allowing players to continue to grow and evolve their settlement. The Yule Festival , a traditional Viking festival for players to experience in their settlement.

, a traditional Viking festival for players to experience in their settlement. River Raids , a new game mode building on the game’s core raiding mechanic to deliver a dynamic, challenging and highly replayable raid experience.

, a new game mode building on the game’s core raiding mechanic to deliver a dynamic, challenging and highly replayable raid experience. The addition of the Ranks for Jomsviking where players can not only create their lieutenant to be part of their raiding crew, but also recruit from their friends and the community. In Season 1, players will see an update to the Jomsviking feature, which will allow their Jomsviking to earn XP and rank up. The higher the rank of the lieutenant, the more silver players will earn when recruited by other players.

where players can not only create their lieutenant to be part of their raiding crew, but also recruit from their friends and the community. In Season 1, players will see an update to the Jomsviking feature, which will allow their Jomsviking to earn XP and rank up. The higher the rank of the lieutenant, the more silver players will earn when recruited by other players. Season 1 will also come with new player skills, abilities, weapons and gear, along with new cosmetic items for their settlement, longship, horse and raven.

As a result of collaboration with Microsoft to implement Xbox Velocity Architecture and DirectStorage API on Xbox Series X|S, players will have faster loading speeds for more play time, and a smoother and more powerful experience in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X.

PlayStation®5 players can immerse themselves in the stunning open world with the power of the Tempest 3D Audio Engine to hear the environment around them, along with detailed 4K at 60 frames per second visuals and faster loading speeds due to the additional power of the console’s ultra high-speed SSD.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also supports full cross-platform progression across all platforms and services with Ubisoft Connect, the ideal destination to connect with friends or participate in in-game events and activities. Along with new and exciting time-limited and community challenges, the service brings a cross-game loyalty system that lets players earn an uncapped number of Units to spend on unique rewards like weapons, outfits and consumables. For more information about Ubisoft Connect, please visit ubisoftconnect.com.

For more information about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, please visit assassinscreed.com.

For the latest news on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and other Ubisoft games, visit news.ubisoft.com.

*$14.99 per month. Cancel anytime. Gold and Ultimate Editions will be available as part of a Ubisoft+ subscription. More information at ubisoft-plus.com.

**Players who purchase Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla on Xbox One or PlayStation®4 will be able to upgrade their game to the Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation®5 version respectively at no additional cost. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla leverages Smart Delivery – buy the game once and play it on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S when both the console and that version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla become available. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PlayStation®4 gives access to the corresponding Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PlayStation®5 digital version at no additional cost, when available. Requires a PlayStation®5 or PlayStation®5 Digital Edition, the game disc (if owned on Blu-ray™, must be kept inserted in the PlayStation®5 disc tray to play), PlayStation™Network registration, additional storage and broadband internet connection. May incur bandwidth usage fees.

***Associate Ubisoft studios are Sofia, Singapore, Montpellier, Barcelona, Kyiv, Bordeaux, Shanghai, Chengdu, Philippines, Quebec, Bucharest, Saguenay, Winnipeg and Pune. Additional help provided by external partner Sperasoft.

About Assassin’s Creed

Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed series has sold more than 140 million games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history. Recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the industry, Assassin’s Creed transcends video games, branching out into numerous other entertainment media.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2019–20 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,534 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

