KIOXIA Unleashes Next Generation PCIe 4.0 SSDs for High-end Client Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bicsflash—KIOXIA America, Inc. (formerly Toshiba Memory America, Inc.) today unveiled the PC OEM focused KIOXIA XG7/XG7-P Series, the company’s first PCIe® 4.0 client solid-state drive (SSD) series for notebooks, desktops, and workstations with qualification samples currently shipping to customers. Now spanning enterprise, data center, and client segments, KIOXIA’s comprehensive PCIe 4.0 SSD portfolio addresses a wide array of applications, optimizing tomorrow’s data, service and content-driven world.





Built for demanding PC environments, the XG7/XG7-P Series offers 2x the sequential read speed and approximately 1.6x the sequential write speed of the PCIe Gen3 based XG6 Series1, delivering a high performance, feature-rich storage experience for content creators, gamers and professionals. With leading capacity support up to 4096 gigabytes (GBs), the XG7-P Series SSDs enable power users to take advantage of PCIe Gen4 x4 lane bandwidth and ample storage space. Furthermore, this series deploys an all-new in-house controller vertically integrated with KIOXIA’s BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory, ensuring next generation feature support such as the NVMe® 1.4 specification and System Management Bus (SMBus) for improved system thermal management through a sideband channel.

“KIOXIA is leading the transition to next generation storage with our all-encompassing PCIe 4.0 SSD product line and our all-new XG7/XG7-P Series,” said Alvaro Toledo, vice president of SSD marketing and product planning at KIOXIA America, Inc. “We are excited to complete our portfolio transition to PCIe 4.0, enabling the future of gaming, mobile computing and workstation applications.”

The KIOXIA XG7/XG7-P Series features an M.2 type 2280 form factor and supports TCG Pyrite 2.01 and TCG Opal SSC 2.01 as a planned option. The XG7 Series is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1024GB; for users needing a high capacity solution, the XG7-P Series offers 2048GB and 4096GB options. Visit KIOXIA America’s Flash Memory Summit 2020 virtual booth for more details and look for next generation systems featuring the XG7/XG7-P Series in 2021.

Offering one of the broadest SSD product portfolios, KIOXIA is committed to developing leading flash storage solutions through flash memory, SSD and software innovations. For more information, visit www.kioxia.com.

