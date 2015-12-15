Norwest Venture Partners Hires Dave Zilberman as General Partner on Enterprise Investment Team

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Norwest Venture Partners, a leading multi-stage investment firm, announced that Dave Zilberman will be joining the investment team as a General Partner.

Dave has been working with early stage companies as an operator, advisor and investor for over 20 years. He joins Norwest from Comcast Ventures where he served as the senior managing director running their enterprise and infrastructure practice.

During his 15 years at Comcast Ventures, he was responsible for identifying, executing and managing new investments with a focus on enterprise software, cybersecurity and financial services. His prior investment experience includes Aporeto, BitSight, Brightside, DocuSign, Lendio, Slack and Vox Media. In the past month, two of his Comcast Ventures portfolio companies have been acquired: EdgeConneX (acquired by EQT) and CTI Towers (acquired by Melody Investment Advisors).

“ We’re excited to add Dave to the team. His extensive experience as an enterprise investor and operator will bring a valuable perspective to Norwest and the entrepreneurs we work with,” said Matthew Howard, General Partner, Norwest Venture Partners. “ I’ve had the pleasure of working with Dave on the board of Aporeto and have been impressed by his leadership style, industry expertise and passion for the work. I look forward to seeing him make an impact on our current and future portfolio companies.”

“ Norwest has an incredible reputation of partnering with disruptive entrepreneurs to build market leading companies across a wide range of sectors. I’m excited by the enterprise team’s notable success, which includes recent IPOs such as Health Catalyst and exits including CyberX, as well as new investments in Gong, Productiv, Celona, Dremio and MindTickle,” said Dave Zilberman. “ Norwest has deep roots in areas that I have experience in such as AI, infrastructure, SaaS and security and I look forward to building on that foundation and working together to find the next generation of innovative companies.”

Dave joined Comcast Ventures in 2006 following the sale of Flarion Technologies where he served as a senior business development executive and played a pivotal role in the company’s fundraising activities and eventual acquisition by QUALCOMM for $800 million.

He started his career at Lehman Brothers in investment banking, gaining a foundation in finance and advising companies going through strategic transformation. He holds a B.S. in Management with a concentration in Finance from Binghamton University.

Outside of his work in venture capital, Dave is a board member and chair of the audit committee of BellXcell, a non-profit education organization.

About Norwest Venture Partners

Norwest is a leading venture and growth equity investment firm managing more than $9.5 billion in capital. Since our inception, we have invested in more than 600 companies and partner with over 150 active companies currently in our venture and growth equity portfolio. The firm invests in early to late stage companies across a wide range of sectors with a focus on consumer, enterprise, and healthcare. We offer a deep network of connections, operating experience, and a wide range of impactful services to help CEOs and founders scale their businesses. Norwest has offices in Palo Alto and San Francisco, with subsidiaries in India and Israel. For more information, please visit www.nvp.com. Follow Norwest on Twitter @NorwestVP.

Contacts

Ellie Javadi



Norwest Venture Partners



ejavadi@nvp.com