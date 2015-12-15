SoundHound Inc.’s Houndify Voice AI Powers Dynamic Voice Recognition System in 2021 Hyundai Elantra and Elantra Hybrid

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automotive–SoundHound Inc., the leading innovator of voice AI and conversational intelligence technologies, announced the integration of its Houndify Voice AI platform into Hyundai’s all-new 2021 Elantra and Elantra Hybrid with select models now available for sale in North America. Hyundai’s new Dynamic Voice Recognition System—powered by Houndify’s Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding™ technologies—provides drivers with voice access to cloud-based information and services hands-free.





Houndify’s advanced natural language technologies deliver unprecedented speed and accuracy in voice recognition and responses, and its unique context-aware technology allows the voice assistant to maintain conversational continuity.

“Hyundai’s Dynamic Voice Recognition system continues to gain momentum across our fleet of vehicles,” said Andy Freels, president of the Hyundai America Technical Center (HATCI). “Our multi-year partnership with SoundHound has helped fuel Hyundai’s position as an innovator in the global automotive market, providing an exceptional in-car experience to our customers.”

To activate the Dynamic Voice Recognition system, drivers simply touch the “push to talk” button on the steering wheel and ask for what they want using natural voice queries. The voice recognition system can access information from Houndify’s range of cloud-based domains across a wide range of topics including weather, navigation, sports scores, stock market updates, restaurant recommendations, local search and much more, making the in-car experience more connected and convenient.

Some examples of the types of queries supported include:

“Is it going to rain in San Francisco next week?”

“Find me Asian restaurants within five miles that are not Thai, have free Wi-Fi, and at least a four-star rating”

“I need coffee”

“Did the Detroit Lions win last week?”

“What time is it in Hyderabad when it’s nine o’clock am in San Francisco?”

“When is the next Super Bowl?”

“How’s Apple stock doing today?”

“Send message to David Rose ‘I am running a bit late see you in 10 minutes’”

“Our partnership with Hyundai continues to expand with our fast and accurate voice AI technology being integrated into new vehicles in the North American market,” said Keyvan Mohajer, co-founder and CEO of SoundHound Inc. “Offering powerful voice recognition in the high volume Elantra reinforces the growing adoption of voice assistants in everyday vehicles.”

By leveraging the Houndify platform, Hyundai has already launched a broad range of cars globally featuring their new voice recognition system, including the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue in India. The voice recognition system in the Seltos and Venue currently supports Indian-English accents, and will soon include additional languages from across the Indian region.

In 2017, SoundHound Inc. and Hyundai first announced their partnership to bring voice-enabled AI to their cars beginning in 2019.

About SoundHound Inc.

At SoundHound Inc., we believe every brand should have a voice. As a leading innovator of conversational technologies, we’re trusted by companies around the globe. Houndify, our independent voice AI platform, allows developers to build custom voice assistants with a branded wake word for any product or service. Our proprietary Speech-to-Meaning™ engine delivers unprecedented speed and accuracy. Our mission: To enable humans to interact with the things around them like we interact with each other: by speaking naturally to phones, cars, smart speakers, mobile apps, and every part of the emerging ‘voice-first’ world. www.soundhound.com

Blog: voices.soundhound.com

About Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai’s technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

www.hyundai.com/

