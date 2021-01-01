1st Security Bank Announces the Promotion of Ben Crowl as SVP, Consumer Lending

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / 1st Security Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Ben Crowl to the position of Senior Vice President, Consumer Lending. He previously served the Bank as Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending Team Lead.

Ben has 15 years of diverse experience in the banking industry, including many years as a commercial lender, team lead, and relationship manager. After beginning his career as a college intern at a local community bank in La Jolla, California, he found a passion for business banking and serving businesses and consumers alike.

“We are thrilled to promote Ben to his new role and excited to see what heights he can achieve with the already thriving consumer lending platform as we move through this next decade,” said Dennis O’Leary, Chief Lending Officer. “Ben has proven his leadership abilities and commitment to the Bank’s value proposition of delivering a WOW level of customer service to each person we have the privilege of banking.”

Ben holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Northern Arizona University with a specialty in marketing and advertising. He is an honors graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School, a graduate school for banking held at the University of Washington. Ben has an Executive Leadership Certificate in Organizational Leadership from the University of Washington’s Michael G. Foster School of Business. He currently serves as a Legislative Ambassador for the Washington Banker’s Association.

Inspired by the power of community involvement, Ben has served on several nonprofit boards throughout his career and finds deep satisfaction in being able to use the skills he has developed in banking to give back and help others.

When not at work, Ben can be found out and about with his family exploring the Pacific Northwest by sailboat, mountain bike, or on foot. He also enjoys discovering new restaurants with his family and friends.

