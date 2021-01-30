American IRA Discusses How Investing in a Private Company in a Self-Directed IRA Works

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2021 / One of the nontraditional retirement assets available to retirement investors through a Self-Directed IRA is that of private company stock. Private company stock affords investors the opportunity to build a lot of growth in a retirement account-and with the tax protections that come with a retirement account, this can be a powerful way to invest wealth efficiently. However, as a recent post at American IRA notes, using a Self-Directed IRA means that the investor is in the driver’s seat. And when investing in a private company, the investor makes the calls. That means taking on risk.

The post detailed how investing in a private company with a Self-Directed IRA will work in a practical sense. American IRA routinely posts information about how Self-Directed IRAs work, informing potential investors who are researching alternative ways of investing for retirement. As American IRA often notes, it is a Self-Directed IRA administration firm that does not make specific investing recommendations. However, it does post information on the nontraditional retirement asset classes available to investors who use a Self-Directed IRA.

“Private company investment can be a powerful way to invest,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. Hitt noted how private company stock does not necessarily correlate to the state of the stock market, which may also give investors some degree of independence. However, this is no guarantee of where investments may head. “As a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, we at American IRA don’t make specific investment recommendations. But for investors who invest in private companies and make sound decisions, it can be a unique way to diversify one’s assets.”

The post digs into the nitty-gritty details on how private company investing works with a Self-Directed IRA administration firm. This includes how the paperwork works. The article likens it to the process of buying stock through a broker-with some obvious differences.

American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals, and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents, or representatives associated with these firms).

