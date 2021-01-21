Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18, 2021. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

Domestic: 1-877-407-3982



International: 1-201-493-6780

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921



International: 1-412-317-6671



Pass code: 13714728



The playback can be accessed through March 4, 2021.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Contacts

Telephone: 678-459-1959



Email: investor.relations@americold.com