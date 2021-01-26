Artificial Intelligence (AI) Delivers for CloudCommerce

aiAdvertising, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is already using its AI-enabled SWARM solution to achieve impressive results for its clients

SAN ANTONIO, Texas., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CloudCommerce, Inc. ( CLWD ), a leading provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that aiAdvertising, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is using its AI-enabled SWARM solution to achieve impressive results for its clients.

Recent AI-enabled SWARM results include:

The SWARM Predictive Creative engine reduced the cost per click for a faith-based organization by 52%.

The nation’s largest distributor and manufacturer of heavy equipment used SWARM to adjust targeting to specific placements within Facebook Audience Network to reduce its cost per click from $4.19 to $3.07 – a cost saving of 37%.

SWARM adjusted the minimum age of the target audience of a leading supplier of jeep tops and accessories and reduced its cost per click by 42%.

“We are very pleased with the early results we are delivering with our AI-enabled SWARM,” said Andrew Van Noy, the Company’s CEO. “Our clients are reaping the benefit of our real-world application of artificial intelligence. Our goal is to continue to work toward potentially reducing the costs of advertising by as much as 50%.”

The Company is developing SWARM into a cloud hosted software platform that will harness the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive algorithms to eliminate the inefficiencies, waste and guesswork that is inherent and accepted in today’s data driven digital marketing campaigns.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce is a leading provider of digital advertising solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.CloudCommerce.com.

