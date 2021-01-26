Austin FC and Q2 Announce Historic Stadium Naming Rights Partnership – Q2 Stadium

Q2 also becomes the Official Community Partner of Austin FC

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Austin FC, the 27th club in Major League Soccer (MLS), announced yesterday it has entered into a landmark, multiyear stadium naming rights partnership with Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), an Austin-based leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, for their state-of-the-art, $260 million stadium. Austin FC and Q2 hosted a media event at the new Q2 Stadium yesterday to introduce the partnership. Executives from both organizations answered questions.

Austin FC’s 20,500+ seat stadium, now known as “Q2 Stadium,” will become one of 20 soccer-specific stadia featured within MLS in 2021. Q2 Stadium will be included in a group of eight (8) soccer-specific stadia that have (or will soon have) opened since 2017. Q2 Stadium remains on schedule to be completed in Spring 2021 and will welcome athletes, artists and audiences from around the globe soon after.

“Establishing a long-term stadium naming rights partnership with an Austin-based company that is committed to using this platform to give back to the community was the Club’s top priority,” said Andy Loughnane, Austin FC President. “Q2 Stadium holds the distinction of being the first and only major league venue in Austin, and Austin FC is exceptionally proud to begin our MLS journey with Q2 as our partner and Q2 Stadium as our home.”

“Q2 is an Austin-born company with a mission to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions,” said Matt Flake, Q2 President and CEO. “Our partnership with Austin FC shows we are doubling down on our commitment to our mission in our own community. As one of Austin’s fastest growing companies and a regular on the best places to work list, our partnership reinforces to our employees and top talent that Q2 is committed to everything that makes Austin special – culture, community and now, world-class professional sports sure to bring a diverse, global audience to our community.”

Official Community Partner



At the core of Q2’s culture is investing in and serving the community. The partnership between Austin FC and Q2 demonstrates an unwavering commitment to strengthen the Austin community by bringing it together in new ways. Q2 Stadium will provide a world-class venue in which to host organizations like Black Girls Code and Code2College – groups that make considerable contributions to the Austin and software development communities. As the Official Community Partner for Austin FC, Q2’s sponsorship will feature the creation of several innovative community-giving platforms, including the implementation of an annual campaign in which approximately $150,000 will be allocated by Q2 and Austin FC to deserving local non-profit organizations.

Dream Starter Competition



Q2 and Austin FC will also activate the “Dream Starter Competition,” allowing innovative Austinites the opportunity to compete for valuable seed funding for the launch of an entrepreneurial venture. The program, slated to begin in 2021, will provide the winner with “Dream Starter Funds” equal to $100,000 to jumpstart and/or accelerate a business plan. Further details related to both the annual campaign and “Dream Starter Competition” initiatives will be announced in the upcoming months.

Official Financial Experience Partner and Official Technology Sponsor



As a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, Q2 becomes the Official Financial Experience Partner and Official Technology Sponsor of Austin FC. In doing so, Q2 will establish a robust connection with Austin’s first and only major league sports and entertainment property. This partnership strengthens Austin FC’s identity in one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the nation.

Q2 Field Club



In addition to being Official Stadium Naming Rights Partner for Q2 Stadium and Community Partner for Austin FC, Q2 has secured entitlement to the “Q2 Field Club”, the premium seating and Club experience adjacent to the player’s benches and locker rooms in Q2 Stadium. The partnership will also provide prominent brand-building exposure inside and outside Q2 Stadium, including a signature interior position above the Supporters Section in the south end of the stadium as well as rooftop signage above both the East and West canopy.

Excel Sports Management



Excel’s Properties division, the go-to-solution for commercial strategy development and the sale of marquee partnership assets such as stadium naming rights and on-uniform branding, was retained by Austin FC to secure the team’s naming rights partner. Excel sourced and negotiated the Q2 partnership alongside Austin FC management.

Multipurpose Venue



The multipurpose venue, now known as Q2 Stadium, has been strategically designed to accommodate a variety of community and spectator events, including (but not limited to) professional soccer events ranging from MLS to U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) and U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) matches; additional professional and amateur sporting events; concerts ranging from headliner acts to festivals to smaller/up-and-coming artists; community activities and cultural events; and private functions such as corporate meetings and weddings.

Infrastructure Partners



Q2 Stadium was designed by Gensler, the world’s leading design architecture firm, and is being built by Texas-based Austin Commercial, one of the nations recognized leaders in commercial construction. Q2 Stadium construction has remained on-schedule since groundbreaking occurred on September 9, 2019. Levy Restaurants will operate all food, beverage, and hospitality programming at Q2 Stadium and Levy’s retail division, Rank + Rally, will be responsible for managing Austin FC merchandise operations.

To learn more about Q2 Stadium, follow Q2 Stadium on social at @Q2Stadium on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Note to media: All references to Austin FC’s home stadium now should be Q2 Stadium.

About Austin FC



Austin FC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the 27th club in January 2019. Austin FC will officially begin play in 2021 in Q2 Stadium, the new, 100% privately financed, $260 million, state-of-the-art soccer stadium in Austin.

Austin FC operates Austin FC Academy, the fully funded developmental academy representing the highest level of competition for elite youth soccer players in Central Texas, while serving as the exclusive developmental pathway to MLS for the region’s most talented young players.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.



Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

About Excel Sports Management



Excel Sports Management is an industry-leading agency representing top-tier talent, blue-chip brands and marquee properties. Excel has twice won Sports Business Journal’s Best In Talent Representation and Management and is consistently named as one of the most valuable sports agencies in the world by Forbes. The agency has offices in New York, Miami and Los Angeles. For more information, visit excelsm.com.

Q2 Stadium Features



Internal and external features of Q2 Stadium include:

20,500+ seats for MLS matches and most sporting event configurations, even larger capacity for most concert configurations;

Natural grass playing surface;

Future expansion capacity to construct a new seating deck affixed to the North Building which would add approximately 1,500 new seats to both the soccer and concert seating configurations;

Unique design and signature canopy structure which offers shade and coverage from inclement weather, alongside providing an unequaled event atmosphere;

Approximately 30% of Q2 Stadium seats (6,000 seats) feature breathable mesh seating technology which represents a commitment to guest comfort in addition to holding the distinction as the largest volume of breathable mesh seats installed in a major league venue in the world;

Four (4) climate-controlled bars/club lounges for Austin FC matches and other special events (including community meetings);

Public DAS (“Distributed Antenna System”) and WiFi systems throughout Q2 Stadium to boost connectivity and offer access to stadium technology features;

Large LED videoboard and interactive ribbon panel technology to further boost the fan experience;

The most advanced stadium lighting capabilities in the world as Q2 Stadium is the first stadium in the world to install 100% of the field lighting system with tunable RGB LED lights;

The Verde Store, the Austin FC retail space featuring the largest available selection of Austin FC merchandise, open on matchdays and non-matchdays;

Eight (8) acres of open and green space, including public accessibility trails and a performance and gathering area adjacent to Q2 Stadium;

Stadium and landscape designs showcase local materials and vegetation;

LEED certification status.

