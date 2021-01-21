Bombardier and GTS Rail strengthen their long-term partnership by increasing GTS’s TRAXX locomotive fleet

Bombardier TRAXX DC3 locomotive for GTS Rail’s fleet Bombardier and GTS Rail strengthen their long-term partnership with new TRAXX locomotive order.

New order for three additional E.494 locomotives from GTS Rail, increasing its TRAXX fleet size to 20 units

BERLIN and BARI, Italy, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d331f9a-a6d3-42c3-aea2-6debb2f4a0b9

Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation and Italian intermodal freight operator GTS Rail, continue to strengthen their partnership with a new order from GTS Rail for three more BOMBARDIER TRAXX DC3 E.494 locomotives for its fleet. This order will increase GTS Rail’s TRAXX locomotive fleet to 20 units, of which eight are the latest generation and the entire fleet is being produced by Bombardier.

“The signing of this contract represents further confirmation of the appreciation and trust between Bombardier and GTS Rail for more than thirteen years. It is a real partnership resulting in a fleet of 20 locomotives for Italy, all from Bombardier’s TRAXX product family,” said Franco Beretta, CEO of Bombardier Transportation Italy. He added, “In addition, another pride of Bombardier is to offer our customers a complete 360 degree service and these superb TRAXX locomotives operated by GTS Rail, which boast strong usage and high monthly mileage, are also serviced under a full maintenance contract with Bombardier.”

“We’re pleased to further strengthen our fleet which confirms our strategy of being an asset-based company,” commented Alessio Muciaccia, CEO of GTS Rail. “Bombardier is one of our earliest partners and we will also entrust them with our service business for the next 10 years. The years to come will see exponential growth in rail transport and we are pleased to seize this incredible opportunity. Our goal is to double the fleet size over the next five years.”

The new locomotives will be built at Bombardier’s Vado Ligure site in Italy and deliveries will start from September 2021. The TRAXX DC3 E.494 locomotive belongs to the European Bombardier TRAXX product platform and they are the best-selling freight locomotives in Italy.

About Bombardier Transportation Italy

Bombardier Transportation is a leading provider of rolling stock, signalling and maintenance services in Italy. It’s facility in Vado Ligure manufactures the E464 and TRAXX locomotives for Italian and European markets and it celebrated its 2,000th locomotive in 2019. A dedicated centre in Rome for rail control, signalling and urban transport engineering provides solutions for Rete Ferroviaria Italiana as well as for customers across the world. Bombardier has a thriving train maintenance business in Italy and it also operates and maintains the automated people mover system at Rome Fiumicino airport. Bombardier’s portfolio also includes the V300ZEFIRO/Frecciarossa 1000 high-speed trains for Trenitalia and it will soon support South Tyrol region with TALENT 3 trains for Italy-Austria cross-border services.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 52,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html. Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail.

Bombardier and TRAXX are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information Bombardier Transportation GTS Rail Emma Brett Ilaria Li Gambi Media Relations Ufficio Stampa Ferpress Tel +44 7717 700597 Tel 345 3723110 emma.brett@rail.bombardier.com ilarialigambi@ferpress.it Bombardier Transportation Italy Press Office: SEC Spa – Tel. +39 02 624999 1 Irene Fusani +39 340 1280512 fusani@secrp.com