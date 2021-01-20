David Dwyer Joins Academy Securities as Managing Director, Head of Leveraged Finance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Academy Securities, a registered broker-dealer, certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE), and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), today announced the addition of David Dwyer to the firm. Mr. Dwyer joins Academy after spending 20 years at J.P. Morgan Securities as a Managing Director in North American Leveraged Finance. Mr. Dwyer is also a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran and U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduate. While at J.P. Morgan, he structured and underwrote high yield bonds and leveraged loans for both corporate and financial sponsor clients.

“Academy is delighted to add an industry veteran with Dave’s talent and capabilities,” stated Academy’s Chairman and CEO Chance Mims, “While at the same time strengthening the firm’s mission of hiring military veterans.”

Mr. Dwyer commented on joining Academy Securities: “Academy is a special firm. It provides clients professional advice based on a unique strategic perspective while simultaneously fulfilling its social mission by actively supporting the military veteran community. I am extremely proud and excited to be a part of this firm.”

Mr. Dwyer graduated from the United States Coast Guard Academy and earned his MBA from the Yale School of Management. While in the Coast Guard, he served as an intelligence officer at the Maritime Intelligence Center in Miami, Florida.

“We are thrilled to be adding someone with Dave’s industry pedigree to our team,” said Phil McConkey, President of Academy Securities.

About Academy Securities

Academy Securities is a preeminent disabled veteran owned investment bank with strength in capital markets, public finance, and fixed income and equity trading. Leadership and staff have had intensive military training prior to entering and gaining in depth financial services experience in global capital markets. We are mission driven with a high ethical code, a solid sense of accountability and strive for excellence in the pursuit of our clients’ success. Intellectual assets, strong visionary leaders and a proud team commitment bring out the best in each other for the benefit of our clients. Academy is our nation’s first and only post-9/11 disabled veteran owned investment bank and is certified as a DVBE, SDVOSB, and MBE. The firm has offices in New York, San Diego, Chicago, Los Angeles, Chapel Hill, Sacramento, Atlanta, and Kansas City. Information about Academy Securities is available at www.academysecurities.com

