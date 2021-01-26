Farmers Edge Partners with Google Cloud to Digitally Transform Agriculture

Farmers Edge strikes multi-year deal to work with Google Cloud as one of its first partners serving the AgTech industry

WINNIPEG, Manitoba & SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Farmers Edge™, a global leader in digital agriculture, announced it has entered into a long-term strategic agreement with Google Cloud to market the AgTech company’s services and bolster the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics in its platform.

As part of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, the companies will launch a global co-sell initiative delivering the next generation of high-tech tools to farmers and agribusinesses around the world. Farmers Edge digital platform—FarmCommand®—will receive a series of enhancements to enable near real-time carbon and sustainability tracking, simplified insurance reporting and claims management, and other advanced tools for retailers and financial providers.

“The opportunities to better serve the needs of all stakeholders across the digital agricultural ecosystem with Google Cloud are limitless,” says Wade Barnes, Farmers Edge CEO and founder. “By working together, we can digitize more acres, generate more impactful insights, create more value, and deliver on our commitment to building the most comprehensive, intelligent, and connected platform available.”

“The agriculture industry is increasingly looking to digitally transform business processes, particularly as organizations seek to minimize costs and maximize sustainability,” says Avanish Sahai, Vice President, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “We’re proud to partner with Farmers Edge to accelerate the industry’s move to the cloud and to deliver its digital platform as a service on Google Cloud, bringing customers global scale and enabling access to capabilities in AI, ML, and analytics.”

