HilltopSecurities Welcomes Philip Villaluz to Capital Markets Team in New York City

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) announced today that Philip Villaluz has joined its Capital Markets division in New York City as a desk analyst, reporting to Tom Kozlik, head of municipal strategy and credit.

Villaluz has over 29 years of investment industry experience, including 23 years of municipal bond credit analysis. His experience covers a wide range of sectors, including health care, water and sewer, electric, airports, toll roads, higher education, municipal project finance, and lease-backed financings, among others.

“HilltopSecurities is dedicated to offering our clients and investors valuable market insight and municipal credit specialization,” Kozlik said. “I am pleased to welcome an analyst of Phil’s caliber who brings such a robust level of experience to our team.”

Villaluz joins HilltopSecurities from Schroders, where he served as head of municipal credit research on its U.S. tax-exempt fixed income team, overseeing the firm’s municipal bond research and analysis. Prior to his time there, he was head of municipal credit and strategy at Sterne, Agee & Leach, Inc., responsible for providing written and verbal credit opinions to investors, salespeople, and traders. He has also held positions with Merrill Lynch & Co., Citigroup Global Markets, and Advisors Asset Management.

The addition of Villaluz to HilltopSecurities’ Capital Markets division is the latest in a series of key hires as it continues to expand its municipal commentary and credit analysis platform.

“I’m excited to join such a respected municipal investment bank that is focused on providing a comprehensive suite of services to municipal and institutional clients across the country,” Villaluz said.

