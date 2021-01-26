HilltopSecurities Welcomes Philip Villaluz to Capital Markets Team in New York City

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) announced today that Philip Villaluz has joined its Capital Markets division in New York City as a desk analyst, reporting to Tom Kozlik, head of municipal strategy and credit.

Villaluz has over 29 years of investment industry experience, including 23 years of municipal bond credit analysis. His experience covers a wide range of sectors, including health care, water and sewer, electric, airports, toll roads, higher education, municipal project finance, and lease-backed financings, among others.

“HilltopSecurities is dedicated to offering our clients and investors valuable market insight and municipal credit specialization,” Kozlik said. “I am pleased to welcome an analyst of Phil’s caliber who brings such a robust level of experience to our team.”

Villaluz joins HilltopSecurities from Schroders, where he served as head of municipal credit research on its U.S. tax-exempt fixed income team, overseeing the firm’s municipal bond research and analysis. Prior to his time there, he was head of municipal credit and strategy at Sterne, Agee & Leach, Inc., responsible for providing written and verbal credit opinions to investors, salespeople, and traders. He has also held positions with Merrill Lynch & Co., Citigroup Global Markets, and Advisors Asset Management.

The addition of Villaluz to HilltopSecurities’ Capital Markets division is the latest in a series of key hires as it continues to expand its municipal commentary and credit analysis platform.

“I’m excited to join such a respected municipal investment bank that is focused on providing a comprehensive suite of services to municipal and institutional clients across the country,” Villaluz said.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Contacts

Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Ben Brooks

214.252.4047

Ben.Brooks@Hilltop-Holdings.com

Related Stories

Materials coloured like a peacock

J.D. Power Mourns Death of Company Founder James David Power III

Ecofin’s Social Impact Team Releases TSIFX Quarterly Commentary Piece and Will Host Quarterly Conference Call

Martin Midstream Partners Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution and Will Host a Conference Call on February 18 to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings, Along With 2021 Financial Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Provides January Rent Collection Update, Introduces 2021 AFFO Guidance and Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call

Community Advisory Board of Keiro Pacifica Senior Care Facilities Raises Concerns About Protecting Residents from COVID-19

You may have missed

Materials coloured like a peacock

J.D. Power Mourns Death of Company Founder James David Power III

Community Advisory Board of Keiro Pacifica Senior Care Facilities Raises Concerns About Protecting Residents from COVID-19

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Provides January Rent Collection Update, Introduces 2021 AFFO Guidance and Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call

Martin Midstream Partners Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution and Will Host a Conference Call on February 18 to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings, Along With 2021 Financial Guidance

error: Content is protected !!