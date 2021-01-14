ibex Announces Appointment of Two New Board Members

Company Announces Appointment of Gerard Kleisterlee and Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ibex–ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX) today announced the appointment of Gerard Kleisterlee, former chairman of Vodafone Group, to its board of directors as an independent non-executive board member, and the addition of Robert Dechant, who serves as the chief executive officer of ibex, to increase the size of the board from six to eight directors. The appointments took effect on January 8, 2021.

“We are delighted Gerard has joined the ibex board,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “He has been working with our team in an advisory capacity since 2012, and his perspective and expertise have proven invaluable. Gerard is committed to our BPO 2.0 vision of reshaping the customer engagement landscape, and we’re excited to have Gerard shoulder to shoulder with us as we continue to build truly transformational customer experiences for the world’s leading brands.”

Kleisterlee was the chairman of Vodafone Group plc from 2011 through 2020 and non-executive director and vice chairman of Royal Dutch Shell plc. He was a member of the supervisory board of Daimler AG until 2014, and a member of the board of directors of Dell Inc. from 2010 through 2013.

He also served on the supervisory board of the Dutch Central Bank from 2006 until 2012. Mr. Kleisterlee was also president and chief executive officer of Royal Philips Electronics from 2001 to 2011. During his ten years as at Royal Philips Electronics, Mr. Kleisterlee was a member and vice chairman of the European Round Table of Industrialists and chairman of the supervisory board of the Eindhoven Technical University, and he served in two successive Dutch Innovation Councils chaired by the prime minister. He also served on the supervisory board of the Dutch Central Bank from 2006 until 2012. In 2006, he was named European Businessman of the Year by Fortune Magazine. Kleisterlee has an Engineering (MSc) degree from Eindhoven Technical University and an honorary doctorate from Leuven Catholic University.

“I look forward to making a significant contribution on the ibex board,” stated Kleisterlee. “The company has just completed a remarkably successful year and I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members to help guide the company in the coming years.”

