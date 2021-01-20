Kontrol Advances BioCloud Technology for European Sales and Provides Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) (“Kontrol” or “Company“), a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, is pleased to announce that it continues to advance the deployment of its BioCloud technology.

“We are pleased with the progress we are making with our distribution network, our direct customers and various levels of Government,” says Paul Ghezzi, CEO. “Through our growing distribution network, we have been presented with numerous potential customers applications. Most recently we have reviewed various applications for professional and amateur sports.”

Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA)

BioCloud has entered into a Non-Disclosure Agreement, with a leading medical sports authority, to share the full scope of BioCloud’s patents and research. The purpose of the NDA is to advance various potential sport applications. Such applications include, but are not limited to, dressing rooms and training facilities.

BioCloud European Standards

Kontrol has initiated the CE standards approval process and BioCloud now has the appropriate power supply ratings for European applications, which is an important prerequisite for European sales. As part of the product requirements for each country within the European Union there may be further standards approval required but these will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

Distribution Network

Kontrol has recently added a South Korean firm to its growing distribution network and is in discussion with numerous interested parties.

Viral/Pathogen Advisory Committee

Kontrol is in the process of establishing a viral/pathogen advisory committee that will work with management to accelerate various BioCloud applications. Kontrol seeks to establish the committee in February 2021.

Corporate Name Change

Kontrol’s corporate name change to Kontrol Technologies Corp. is anticipated to be completed by the end of January 2021. There has been no specific delay in the process other than the time it takes to complete filings between B.C. and Ontario corporate registries and all of the associated requirements.

About Kontrol BioCloudTM

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com

BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus). Safe Space Technology is a Kontrol Trademark.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Energy provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected, that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company’s product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. In particular, successful development and commercialization of BioCloud are subject to the risk that BioCloud may not prove to be successful in detecting the virus that causes COVID-19 effectively or at all, uncertainty of timing or availability of any regulatory approvals and Kontrol’s lack of track record in developing products for medical applications.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

