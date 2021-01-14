LabMinds Announces Anita Santos Named as Vice President of Marketing

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudconnected–LabMinds, Inc., a next-generation robotics company focused on solution preparation, announces that Anita Santos has been named as Vice President of Marketing.

Anita brings over 12 years of experience in the life science industry with a history of success in marketing, strategy and product management, including more than 20 years of business-to-business marketing experience. Most recently Anita served as Chief Marketing Officer for Signify for the U.S. market. In her role, she led the company’s marketing strategy and implementation for the professional and consumer channels. Prior to this, Anita was Vice President of Marketing at Tyco Security Products, a division of Johnson Controls, where she led the global marketing team for its security solutions. Her previous experience includes tenure with Thermo Fisher Scientific and MilliporeSigma, where she excelled in global marketing and product management roles of expanding responsibility.

“Anita has the commercialization success and experience to help LabMinds build awareness for our novel Revo system and launch new products,” said Jeff Caputo, Chief Executive Officer at LabMinds. “Her life science experience combined with her product experience in complex, connected system platforms will be an asset to LabMinds and our future plans.”

“I am excited to be part of the LabMinds team and helping the company accelerate growth and market adoption,” said Anita. “The Revo system with the combination of robotics, cloud-enabled architecture and machine learning is the key to delivering automated solution preparations to labs. I look forward to expanding awareness, launching new products and helping to drive market adoption of this innovating technology.”

Anita earned an M.B.A. from Suffolk University and a B.S. in business administration in marketing and finance from Merrimack College.

About LabMinds

LabMinds is the leader in AI and robotics for solution preparation in pharmaceutical and life science labs. A cornerstone of R&D and QA/QC processes, solution preparation continues to be a highly manual process with many moving parts, exposing labs to considerable risk and inevitable waste. LabMinds’ platform addresses these challenges with powerful AI software combined with state-of-the-art robotics to safeguard against tainted inputs, enable near-perfect accuracy, and attain unmatched control. Further, labs in the LabMinds network contribute to, and benefit from, the collection of input and sensor data throughout the solution prep process; it’s never been easier to gain detailed insight into how chemicals interact with each other. By implementing more security and order, and leveraging the power of big data, LabMinds moves ever closer to achieving its mission to enable scientists and businesses to build and optimize labs, to bring meaningful therapies to market sooner. For more information, please visit www.LabMinds.com.

