New Oil Discovery: Klean Finds Never Ending Renewable Oil Fields

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Klean Industries Inc. (“Klean”), a cleantech company specialized in the conversion of waste into energy and recovered resources, is pleased to announce that the company has increased in manufacturing capabilities with dedicated kiln fabrication facilities in Germany, United States, Japan, and China. This further enhances the company’s ability to rapidly deploy projects in Europe, North America and Asia as a key equipment manufacturer for the extraction of high-grade oil, resources and energy from waste. As a consolidated brand Klean is nearing its 17th anniversary as a specialist in the design, engineering, manufacturing and construction of projects that use advanced thermal processing technologies known as gasification, pyrolysis and carbonization, which convert scrap tires, waste plastics and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities and new cleantech jobs.

Klean owns an impressive portfolio of IP behind the world’s most commercialized technologies that have been continuously improved over six decades of development and commercial use in a wide variety of waste conversion applications. Klean’s modular approach to serial production reactors and key process equipment are supported by performance decades of operation along with industry leading performance guarantees that give Klean a leadership position in commercialized tire pyrolysis. Klean’s vertically integrated approach enables equipment manufacturing to be completed in a little as 90 days allowing for projects to be completely assembled and operating in far less time than any of its competitors. The company offers its technology to marketplace under several different business models with the primary focus on the corporate ownership of facilities but is also open to joint ventures and licensed plant sales with the right partners.

Additionally, Klean has further reinforced its current business initiatives by coupling its manufacturing capabilities with trade finance relationships. By establishing and strengthening international trade finance relationships with the Export Development Bank of Canada (www.edc.ca) and Elevate Financial Corp (www.elevatefinance.ca) the company is now able to offer new and existing customers with financing on highly competitive terms for loans to purchase plants and equipment of all sizes on approved credit (“OAC”) of up to 85% both secured and unsecured depending on size and financial requirements.

As a key corporate initiative, Klean is rolling out a number of tire pyrolysis projects over the next 5 years with some significant partnerships in the tire and carbon black manufacturing sectors. The company has 3 immediate projects in the final stages of financial close and the first of its large scale recovered carbon black plants in North America being located in Boardman, Oregon. This facility is designed to process approximately 50,000 metric tonnes of scrap tires annually and is slated to begin construction before the end of the first quarter of 2021. This project is followed closely by a second tyre pyrolysis plant in Illinois, and a third tire pyrolysis facility in South Carolina where both these projects combined will process an estimated 175,000 metric tonnes of waste tires.

In Europe, the company has initiated a number of additional projects in partnerships with tyre feedstock partners and product end users within the tire and rubber manufacturing sectors. With tyre pyrolysis design and engineering offices in Berlin, Germany the company will be providing additional project updates in due course. As a part of its European project rollout strategy the UK, Germany, Spain and Greece are key locations where the company has projects at advanced stages of development.

As a key strategy in the company’s aggressive plans to continue its leadership position in domination of the scrap tire pyrolysis recycling space, the company is continuing to invest in the production of high grade pyrolysis oils produced from the processing of waste tires as an additional raw material source for various petrochemical companies who have not only a mandate to procure such product but a desire to enable a more sustainable chemical supply chain within the definition of the International Standard of DIN EN ISO 14021:2016-07.

Extracting Pyrolysis Oil from Urban Oil Fields

Our investments plans support the construction of additional capacities for pyrolysis oil production;

Our technologies have surpassed many milestones in establishing a circular economy for end-of-life tyres and rubber waste;

Our tire pyrolysis systems adhere to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: #8 Decent Work & Economic Growth, #9 Industry Innovation and Infrastructure, #11 Sustainable Cities and Communities, #12 Responsible Consumption and Production, and Climate Action

Our pyrolysis oils partly replace fossil fuel feedstock and can be processed into new chemical products such as new carbon blacks for new tire production and plastic production;

Our solutions generate carbon offsets which have been shown several lifecycle analyses to offset carbon emission of a minimum of 1 metric tonnes of emissions for every 1 tonne (1:1 minimum offset) of pyrolysis oil used to make new plastics and or RTFO / RIN fuels.

Klean continues to collaborate with a number of industry partners and is open to partnerships that are interested in acting quickly in participation with commercial project endeavors as Klean has no interest in doing pilot plants. The company’s technologies are already long past pilot proving phases as the Klean Team has been doing pyrolysis based projects since the early 1970’s with process engineering a passion that is entrenched in our corporate culture, which is evident by the Team’s success in the tire pyrolysis sector. Klean believes in a collaborative environment where actions speak louder than words and that taking action is the only way in accelerating the path towards a circular economy, we all want and need.

Klean envisions partnerships that are symbiotic in nature and believes in co-operation that is mutually beneficial. With an estimated 125,000 metric tonnes of pyrolysis oil production in the United States and an estimated 150,000 metric tonnes coming online in Europe over the next 5 years; doing business with the right partners is essential.

Scrap Tires & Waste Rubber Products – A Refined Oil Resource

Imagine discovering an oil field that produces +25,000 metric tonnes per year (approximately 175,000 barrels) of refined fuel oil (not crude) per year. That is over 20 times more than the average producing crude oil well in the United States.

Imagine that this oil field requires no exploration, no wellhead drilling & replenishes itself each year with more oil than you started with.

What if you actually got paid to process the oil field and got to keep the oil at the same time?

What if we told you that this solution also prevents pollution and produces carbon credits at the same time?

Well, this is not science fiction, it is just one part of the Klean Industries business model.

The Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) estimates that in 2020 the average cost to drill for oil in the United States is $18 million to $20 million per hole. This does not include the cost of exploration, rights, or any other costs. By comparison, Klean Industries can source refined oil without exploration, drilling or the production of additional carbon emissions in the environment.

As an example, a Klean facility that processes 150 tonnes of scrap tires per day produces +25,000 metric tonnes of refined oil equivalent to an oil quality of MDO 1% and +20,000 tonnes of recovered carbon black that can be used to replace N300 to N700 series carbon blacks.

In most cases scrap tires are delivered to Klean facilities where the company is paid a gate fee or tipping fee to process these waste tyres. As long as vehicles use tires, the source of Klean’s oil never runs out, and in fact it renews itself each year. The company’s source of oil is expanding as world consumption of tires increases and its estimated that by 2030 the world will produce over 3 billion tires per year. Currently there are over 1.6 billion new tires manufactured every year and approximately 10 billion scrap tyres in stockpiles around the globe. In the United States alone, there are over 350 million scrap tires produced each year. If all of these were processed by Klean facilities, in excess of 10 million barrels of refined MDO oil would be produced each year.

Does your company want or need significant volumes of renewable low carbon pyrolysis oil?

Please contact us below to secure a long-term supply of high-quality tire pyrolysis oil as a carbon friendly alternative to virgin fossil fuel. Our Pyrolysis oil complies with United Kingdom’s Renewable Transport Fuel Obligations (“RTFO”) and Renewable Identification Numbers (“RINs”) which are credits used for compliance and are the “currency” of the RFS program.

About Klean

Klean Industries comprises an international team of award-winning experts with decades of experience in the design, manufacturing and deployment of alternative energy solutions, including clean power production, waste management, recycling, and resource recovery. Klean uses proven technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality fuels, recovered carbon blacks (“rCB”) and green energy from various kinds of carbon-based wastes. Klean specializes in building projects that use thermal technologies such as gasification, pyrolysis and carbonization, which convert scrap tires, waste plastics and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable green commodities and new cleantech jobs.

