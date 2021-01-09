Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic: Weight Loss Recipe or Fake Formula? Report by 2021 Review.com

Flat Belly Tonic is a weight loss tonic drink designed to boost the body’s metabolism and help melt away unwanted fat in adults.

Chicago, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Any overweight adult can tell you that trying to lose weight is a seemingly never-ending process that is often frustrating, if not demoralizing. The truth is weight loss is a complicated process to go through that takes time, determination, and self-control.

Thankfully, some products can make this process just a little bit easier. Flat Belly Tonic is one of these products, and it is quickly becoming one of the most popular weight loss products on the market.

There is a press release, dated December 22, 2020, concerning the formula. According to the press release, “Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a healthy tonic that makes the dream of weight loss come true. According to flatbellytonic.com, the Okinawa tonic is a metabolic booster that makes the body to shed stubborn fat layers. It is a powder-based supplement that is made of selective herbs. All of its ingredients are scientifically proven for weight loss help through individual studies. As this is an ‘all-natural’ blend,’ there are no side effects to bother any user.”

Flat Belly Tonic is a weight loss tonic drink designed to boost the body’s metabolism and help melt away unwanted fat in adults. Made from several herbal extracts and spices, Flat Belly Tonic promises to support healthy, natural weight loss without going on an extreme diet or exercise program – which can be dangerous.

Flat Belly Tonic – A Solution to the Obesity Epidemic

Over the last 20 years, obesity has become one of the largest health issues facing developed countries. Upwards of 35% of adults in many countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada are considered obese. If adults continue to do nothing about their weight, the risk for heart disease, cancer, stroke, and even death dramatically increases.

The good news is that there are plenty of resources available for adults to lose weight. In particular, supplements are becoming more popular because they increase the weight loss rate without a risky diet or exercise program.

Flat Belly Tonic is one of the newest weight loss drinks on the market, but it is already delivering results to thousands of adults worldwide. If you’re someone who is struggling to lose weight, then Flat Belly Tonic could be the solution you’ve been desperately looking to find.

About Flat Belly Tonic

Flat Belly Tonic was developed by Mike Banner, a nutritionist, and personal trainer. He came to discover many of the ingredients from Dr. Tamaki, a Japanese cardiologist who recommended many of the ingredients in Flat Belly Tonic for weight loss.

According to the official website, Dr. Tamaki and Mike Banner discussed the body & weight loss, which prompted Mike to look into herbal extracts that support weight loss. His research developed the formula that is now Flat Belly Tonic.

How Flat Belly Tonic Works

Flat Belly Tonic contains a powerful formula of herbal extracts and berries to help you lose weight. This potent formula works in two main ways to melt away fat:

Flat Belly Tonic boosts your body’s metabolism to increase fat loss. Flat Belly Tonic contains four herbal extracts that help boost your base metabolic rate (BMR). Your base metabolic rate is the # of calories needed for you to keep your body functioning at rest. By increasing your BMR, Flat Belly Tonic helps you burn more calories when you’re not actively exercising. This enables you to burn more fat throughout the day so you can slim down faster.

Flat Belly Tonic reduces inflammation, which slows down digestion and slows your metabolism. A potent blend of berry extracts has powerful antioxidant properties that combat inflammation. Inflammation, particularly a protein called C-reactive protein, blocks an enzyme called adiponectin. Adiponectin is an enzyme that triggers metabolic activity. Reducing C-reactive protein levels enables adiponectin to thrive, thus allowing your metabolism to thrive.

Essentially, Flat Belly Tonic directly boosts your metabolism and puts your body in the best position to burn more fat naturally. This potent combination makes Flat Belly Tonic one of the most effective fat burners on the market.

What are the Ingredients in Flat Belly Tonic?

Flat Belly Tonic is made of natural berry and herbal extracts. The manufacturer claims all of their ingredients are organic, GMO-free, tested for purity, and are broken down into two groups – metabolic blend & anti-inflammatory blend.

Metabolic Blend

The metabolic blend consists of herbal extracts designed to boost your body’s metabolism so you can burn fat. These four ingredients include:

EGCG: Epigallocatechin gallate, better known as EGCG, is a plant compound found in green and white tea clinically proven to stimulate weight loss. It also helps reduce inflammation, improves mood, and has several other health benefits.

Inulin: Inulin is a fructan (a chain of fructose molecules) that acts as a prebiotic. Studies have shown that taken inulin can enhance weight loss after just a few weeks.

Hibiscus sabdariffa: Studies have found hibiscus supplementation can reduce body fat, body mass index, and hip-to-waist ratio.

Piperine: Piperine is a chemical found in black pepper, acting as a natural metabolism booster. It also helps the body absorb other ingredients.

Anti-inflammatory Blend

The anti-inflammatory, or antioxidant blend, contains four berry extracts known for their ability to fight inflammation throughout the body. These four ingredients are:

Antonia berry: Antonio helps support the immune system, improves energy levels, and is a reliable dietary fiber source.

Acai berry: Perhaps one of the best-known berries, acai is one of the most potent anti-inflammatory berries that supports immunity, digestion, and healthy cholesterol levels.

Mulberry: Mulberry possesses several cardiovascular benefits, and it contains the compound rutin, which improves the base metabolic rate.

Bitter melon: This tropical vine supports healthy blood sugar levels, and several studies have linked it to lower body fat levels.

Is Flat Belly Tonic Safe? Are There Side Effects?

Before trying any supplement, it is essential to know the risks for side effects or other potential negative impacts on your health. Thankfully, Flat Belly Tonic is overwhelmingly safe.

All of the ingredients in Flat Belly Tonic have been clinically studied and demonstrated their safety in various clinical trials. Reports of side effects have been rare, although it is impossible to rule out the occasional headache or feeling of nausea.

In general, Flat Belly Tonic is tolerated extremely well. There have not been any reports of significant side effects – or any adverse side effects for that matter. If, for any reason, some negative side effect develops, discontinue use and speak to a medical doctor if symptoms do not subside. The likelihood of this is extremely rare, but it cannot be ruled out.

Also, the official website states that all ingredients are routinely tested for purity and quality. Flat Belly Tonic is manufactured in a GMP-approved facility in the United States, and it contains zero fillers, allergens, or other ingredients not listed on the label. Therefore, there should be no doubts about the quality of the product either.

Benefits of Flat Belly Tonic

Flat Belly Tonic is undoubtedly one of the best weight loss products on the market, but what are the potential benefits of taking this revolutionary product? Here are the listed benefits are taken directly from the official website:

Weight loss: The most crucial benefit to Flat Belly Tonic is weight loss. Flat Belly Tonic boosts your base metabolic rate so you can burn fat all day long. If you use Flat Belly Tonic, you can expect to steadily lose weight, reduce your waist size, and get a slimmer, healthier body.

Increased energy levels: Since you are burning fat into usable energy all day long, you’ll experience significantly higher energy levels. You’ll feel energized from the moment you wake up until it is time for bed.

Better cardiovascular health: Many of the antioxidant compounds in Flat Belly Tonic have been directly linked to improved cardiovascular health. After just a few months, you may notice lower cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and better blood sugar levels.

In addition to these benefits listed above, you may also see improved immunity, better mood, better digestion, and reduced cravings. Not everyone experiences all of the benefits listed above, but almost virtually everyone sees weight loss.

How Long Does It Take to See Results?

There is no doubt that Flat Belly Tonic can help you lose weight. There are plenty of testimonials from real users. However, you should not expect it to be a miracle cure because Flat Belly Tonic is not a miracle – there is no miracle weight loss pill.

However, if you give yourself time and make some dietary changes, then Flat Belly Tonic can amplify how much weight you lose every week. This is backed by science too.

EGCG has been shown to stimulate weight loss in as little as two weeks. More extended periods of use have shown the effects of EGCG multiple as well. Inulin is another compound shown to support weight loss after a few weeks.

Other ingredients like hibiscus and black pepper have demonstrated an ability to support weight loss after more extended periods of use – more so in the eight to ten-week range.

So how long does it take to see results?

In general, most people begin to see results two to three weeks after starting Flat Belly Tonic. However, the best results usually come eight to ten weeks after starting it because all four ingredients in the metabolic blend begin to rev up your metabolism.

This is why we recommend purchasing at least a three-month package to get the best chance of success. One bottle may not be enough to see results since hibiscus, black pepper, and some antioxidant compounds tend to take longer to deliver noticeable results.

Best Practices When Taking Flat Belly Tonic

If you’re someone looking to lose extra weight, then Flat Belly Tonic is the ideal supplement for you. However, if you don’t make some changes to your lifestyle, you won’t see the results you desire.

As we said, Flat Belly Tonic is not a miracle cure. It still requires some work on your end. This is why we recommend making a few changes to put yourself in the best position to experience real results from Flat Belly Tonic.

Start light cardio and weight lifting a few times a week: You don’t need to become a long-distance runner or a bodybuilder to lose weight. A simple brisk walk for twenty to thirty minutes a few times a week is more than enough exercise. Likewise, picking up some light free weights a few times a week to work your muscles is another good idea. It’ll help you build muscle so you can lose weight and tone at the same time.

Cut down on alcohol and tobacco use: Both alcohol and tobacco are known to have severe negative impacts on your health – including your weight. It is best to cut back on both as much as you can. The occasional drink isn’t going to kill you, but alcoholic beverages are empty calories and will undoubtedly slow down your progress.

Ensure you get enough sleep and drink enough water: Sleep is essential for weight loss because, believe it or not, most of your weight loss occurs at night. Sleeping also helps regulate the hormones that control your metabolism, and a lack of sleep can adversely affect the production of these hormones.

Likewise, make sure you drink enough each day. Often we overeat when in reality, we are just thirsty. Water also helps control your metabolism, digestion and keeps your body running efficiently.

Pros of Flat Belly Tonic

Wondering why you should consider buying Flat Belly Tonic? Here are a few of the main reasons to buy the Flat Belly Tonic:

Proven ingredients: Ingredients like EGCG, hibiscus, and Piperine have been clinically studied and proven to support weight loss. These ingredients are ideally dosed to maximize weight loss in a safe, efficient way.

Formulated to maximize safety and effectiveness: Not only does Flat Belly Tonic contain ingredients proven to support weight loss – they’re optimally dosed too. This is why Flat Belly Tonic combines the best of both worlds with extreme effectiveness and safety.

Thousands of satisfied customers: There are thousands of satisfied customers from around the world. You can find plenty of testimonials from real Flat Belly Tonic users that can attest to the actual, noticeable results it can deliver.

The 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee: Flat Belly Tonic comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee, which is plenty of time to determine whether or not the product is right for you. Once you make your purchase, you’ve got a full 90 days to see results or your money back.

How to Purchase Flat Belly Tonic

Flat Belly Tonic can be purchased directly from the official website. There you’ll find three purchasing options to choose from:

30-Day Supply: $69

90-Day Supply: $177 (Save $30)

180-Day Supply: $294 (Save $120)

Both the 90-day and 180-day supplies from free shipping, whereas the 30-day supply will charge you $9.95 for shipping.

No matter which package you purchase, every order comes with a standard 90-day money-back guarantee. If for whatever reason you are not satisfied with your order, contact Flat Belly Tonic, and you can receive a full refund on your purchase – no questions asked.

Is Flat Belly Tonic Right for You?

Truthfully, Flat Belly Tonic is a reliable product for anybody struggling to lose weight, wants to jumpstart the weight loss process, or needs something to give them an extra “nudge” to lose more weight.

As long as you are motivated to follow a healthy diet and willing to put in the work, Flat Belly Tonic is the right weight loss supplement to maximize your weight loss results.

Thousands of men and women worldwide have already seen tremendous weight loss results after taking Flat Belly Tonic. If you are ready to transform your body truly, you can find the next success story like so many others has already.

Final Thoughts

There are so many weight loss products on the market, but few can compare to Flat Belly Tonic’s effectiveness. Its’ clinically studied ingredients, proven track record of safety, and thousands of success stories make it the best weight loss supplement on the market.

If you’re looking for a real, legitimate weight loss supplement to help you lose extra weight, then you need to visit the official website and order your bottle(s) of Flat Belly Tonic today.

Official Website – https://flatbellytonic.com

Contact Details: Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

support@flatbellytonic.com

