Parataxis Capital to Participate in the 2021 Context 365 “Megatrends & Trailblazers” Conference

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bitcoin–Parataxis Capital Management LLC, a multi-strategy investment manager focused on the digital asset sector, announced the Firm’s Chief Investment Officer, Thejas Nalval, will participate in the 2021 Context 365 “Megatrends & Trailblazers” Conference: “ Bridging the Gap Between Traditional Finance and Digital Assets” on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 10:30am ET, where he will share perspectives on the state of the digital asset markets and areas of potential opportunity.

Further conference details can be found at https://live.context365.com/registration-page1608223150398.

About Parataxis Capital Management LLC

Parataxis Capital Management LLC is a multi-strategy investment firm focused on the digital asset sector. The Firm serves as the Investment Manager to the Parataxis Absolute Return Fund LP (a Delaware limited partnership), Parataxis Special Opportunities Fund Ltd. (a British Virgin Islands business company), and Parataxis Tactical Bitcoin Fund LP (a Delaware limited partnership).

Parataxis Capital Management LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, with headquarters in Hudson County, New Jersey.

For more information, visit: https://www.parataxis.io/

Contacts

Edward Chin



917-816-7796



info@parataxis.io