Philo Launches AccuWeather Providing Up-to-the-Minute Weather Reporting to Its Popular Entertainment-Focused Streaming Service

Philo customers now have access to the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world just in time for the wild weather season

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accuweather—Philo, the national TV streaming service, today announced that it is adding AccuWeather to its line-up of top entertainment, lifestyle and knowledge-based programming. Philo is leveraging the power of AccuWeather TV Network’s 24/7 national, regional and local weather news and breaking weather coverage to provide more value to its 800K+ customers as the service’s first-ever weather channel. Philo’s standard subscription package includes more than 60 channels from popular networks including A&E, AMC, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, ID, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, OWN, TLC, TV One, WE tv and many more, for only a $20 per month subscription.





Starting today, Philo customers can view AccuWeather TV Network, with compelling weather news coverage wherever they are nationwide. AccuWeather TV Network delivers 24/7 in-depth coverage on a local, regional, and national scale. Backed by an expert team of meteorologists, and in-field reporters AccuWeather provides advanced severe weather warnings and forecasts with Superior Accuracy™.

“We are excited to provide AccuWeather’s precise and reliable weather coverage to our customers. The inclement winter season often means weather news needs to be timely and accurate” said Mike Keyserling, COO and Head of Content Acquisition at Philo. “Philo is focused on bringing new and differentiated content to our service while maintaining value for our subscribers. ”

“We are thrilled to be joining the Philo family of top TV streaming programming,” said Sarah Katt, General Manager, AccuWeather TV Network. “We are deeply committed to delivering the most accurate and reliable local and breaking weather coverage to help everyone in every community plan their lives and get more from their day, and we look forward to now being able to bring this breadth of weather forecasts, news and insights to Philo’s audience as well.”

To access AccuWeather, fans can trial and subscribe at philo.com, free for seven days, and begin watching programming within seconds. Philo currently offers 64 channels for $20 and allows three separate streams on three different devices; everyone who shares the account can create their own profile (up to 10 profiles) and have their own sign-in credentials, saved shows, and viewing history. Philo features a streamlined interface, intelligent search, and the ability to easily send your favorite shows to friends – right from within the platform. All Philo subscribers can watch their favorite shows live from wherever they are in the U.S. on most web, mobile, and TV streaming devices, including Apple TV, FireTV, Roku and Chromecast via Android. Additionally, subscribers can take advantage of 30-day unlimited-storage DVR at no additional cost, and watch thousands of shows and movies on demand.

ABOUT PHILO

Inspired by Philo T. Farnsworth, the inventor of electronic television, Philo was created to build a better TV experience. The company started in the college market and is now available nationwide, offering subscribers dozens of top-rated television channels for a low monthly subscription. In addition to being the first entertainment-focused streaming TV service, Philo offers live TV, unlimited DVR, on-demand, and content from top programmers all available on Android devices and Android TV, Fire Tablets and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS/iPad, Roku, and PC/Mac web browsers, and Chromecast with Android functionality. Philo is based in San Francisco, with offices in New York and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit philo.com.

About AccuWeather and accuweather.com

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel. Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather’s many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™. Furthermore, AccuWeather serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the “father of modern commercial meteorology.” Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named “the most accurate man in weather” by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur’s Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

Philo is a registered trademark of Philo, Inc. Use of this trademark by Philo and/or any approved licensees does not imply any association with, or endorsement by, any person, living or dead.

Contacts

Media Inquiries:



Camille Schmidt, camille@philo.com

Alana Davis, alana@philo.com

Media can access the press site here.