Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 after market close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Q2 will host a corresponding conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Conference Call Details

Date:

 

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Time:

 

8:30 a.m. EST

Hosts:

 

Matt Flake, CEO / David Mehok, CFO

Conference ID:

 

1397098

Registration:

 

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1397098

 

 

 

All participants must register using the link above to receive a toll-free dial-in number for the call. Upon completing the registration, participants will receive a unique registrant ID and passcode required to join the call. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference. A live webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Q2 website at http://investors.Q2.com/.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website for a limited time after the call.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT
Beth Williams

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

O: 1-512-293-6013

beth.williams@Q2.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
Josh Yankovich

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

O: 1-512-682-4463

josh.yankovich@Q2.com

More Stories

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 Per Share for February

AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business Combination with Advent Technologies Inc.

Ivanti Recognized as a Leader in the 2020-2021 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide UEM Software

Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Enable Midstream Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

First Internet Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

You may have missed

Ivanti Recognized as a Leader in the 2020-2021 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide UEM Software

AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business Combination with Advent Technologies Inc.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 Per Share for February

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

First Internet Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

error: Content is protected !!