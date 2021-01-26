RNL Forms Strategic Partnership with Othot to Enhance Student Success Offering with Advanced Analytics

To help colleges and universities enhance their student success results, RNL and Othot partner to provide a unified best-in-class consulting and AI student retention solution

Othot, the advanced analytics and intelligence solution for higher education, has partnered with RNL, an enrollment, student success, and fundraising solution used by over 3,000 institutions. The two organizations will combine solutions to maximize college student retention and completion rates.

With Othot, colleges and universities can use predictive and prescriptive modeling to not only know which students to target in an institution’s student success efforts but also to recommend specific efforts that help individual students succeed.

The combination of Othot and RNL gives institutions unparalleled consulting expertise with the most specific and actionable intelligence for ensuring term-to-term and year-to-year retention as well as persistence toward major and degree completion. Students at risk of poor performance or dropping out of college are more easily identified so that institutional staff can be proactive in getting them the help they need.

“Now that students are being admitted to colleges without standardized test scores—traditionally relied upon as an indicator of performance success—institutions will need new advanced insights more than ever to understand how to support each and every student,” said Fred Weiss, CEO & President of Othot. “Combining the analytics and support resources of Othot and RNL means higher education institutions can analyze and take action on data more efficiently and effectively.”

The joint solution, which will be available to purchase in just a few weeks, includes a new Essential Student Success analytics offering, priced right for today’s tight higher ed budgets. The solution also includes a brand new dynamic view – in the Othot platform – of the RNL Retention Management System survey results providing benchmarking for each student against the population.

Customers will benefit from:

An experienced student retention consultant knowledgeable in AI and prescriptive data analysis

A unified executive-level dashboard for immediate access to data

Aggregated and disaggregated data insights collected during many student interactions throughout each term

Alerts for student risk indicators

Dynamic retention assessments to evaluate student non-cognitive risk indicators

Insights to align institutional resources with student success priorities

Rapid time-to-value insights and ROI for in-house analytics

“As colleges grapple with the pandemic and shifting demographics, the combined solutions offered by RNL and Othot will maximize outcomes for student success,” said Wes Butterfield.

About Othot, Inc.

Othot is the leader in advanced analytics and artificial intelligence solutions for higher education institutions across the United States. Together, Othot and its partner schools focus on each institution’s specific enrollment, student success, and advancement goals. Othot’s cloud-based solution provides continuous intelligence in real time and empowers schools to engage each prospective, current, and former student with the right tactic at the right time. Othot is higher intelligence for higher education. Othot.com @OthotInc

About RNL

RNL (Ruffalo Noel Levitz) is the leading provider of higher education enrollment, student success, and fundraising solutions. More than 1,900 colleges, universities, and nonprofit organizations rely on RNL for advanced analytics, personalized engagement, and industry-leading insights to achieve their missions. The firm is focused on the entire lifecycle of enrollment and fundraising at the undergraduate and graduate levels, assuring students find the right college or university, graduate on time, secure their first job in their chosen field, and give back to support the next generation. RNL conferences, research reports, papers, and articles help clients stay on top of current trends. RuffaloNL.com @RuffaloNL

