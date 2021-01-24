SG Med Group on a Mission to Protect Frontliners as It Ramps Up Protective Gear Procurement

ENCINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2021 / The COVID-19 continues to rage on even as vaccines start rolling out. While the world now sees the end of the tunnel, the pandemic remains a present reality. As front liners and medical companies continue to lead the fight against coronavirus, there remains the need for protective gear. Amid the challenges, SG Med Group has carried out its mission of protecting medical professionals and other front liners by providing the best quality protective products at the best prices.

SG Med Group is a for-profit medical company that operates out of Los Angeles County, California. Serving as the company’s chief executive officer is the serial entrepreneur and consultant Steve Hyun. Steve is a seasoned business advisor and start-up expert who has demonstrated a history of excellence across the board. He had his big break in the world of entertainment and marketing, becoming an expert at B2B relations, customer service, negotiation, strategic planning, and business development.

Steve now applies that level of expertise to his company SG Med Group, which first opened in April of 2019. Since then, the medical equipment provider has become one of the local leaders in the procurement, delivery, and distribution of protective gear, one of the most pressing needs in hospitals and medical centers today.

Steve Hyun graduated from Binghamton University with a degree in international business. After completing his college education, he landed a role in JP Morgan, working as a senior loan officer. He would later create Socialite Music Group, an entertainment company that operated out of New York. After six years in the industry, he shut down his company and moved into the medical supply procurement business, starting SG Med Group.

SG Med Group’s goal is to serve medical professionals by offering high-quality health care products. The company takes care of every operational need to pick up stocks of masks, face shields, shoe covers, and other products. It takes care of shipping, logistics, and distribution of medical supplies, serving various government and state agencies and offices. SG Med also works with over fifteen hospitals and medical facilities across twenty-four states and even supplies medical protective gear to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Since the start of the pandemic, Steve Hyun has been a reliable partner for various organizations and companies around the country. He has created a strong bond of trust with stakeholders, clients, and suppliers. This level of relational aptitude has turned SG Med Group into an international-level company that serves some of the biggest agencies and governing bodies in the west coast and beyond.

Even amid the supply challenge with demands for KN95 masks, three-ply surgical masks, PPEs, and face shields soaring to unprecedented heights, SG Med made it a point to always deliver. “Many times, clients get worried if they can obtain their products in a market where items are so limited and high in demand,” shares Steve Hyun. “By successfully procuring the product and delivering it on time, we have gained many great clients in this business.”

Steve Hyun hopes to serve other clients and companies soon as masks and other protective gears remain a steady necessity in the country and the world. To check out the company and its founder, visit SG Med Group’s website or Steve’s LinkedIn profile.

