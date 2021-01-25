The State Group Names Michael Lampert as Chief Executive Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, The State Group Inc., a leading multi-trade industrial contractor providing quality maintenance, repair and construction services, announced the appointment of Michael Lampert as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Lampert brings over 20 years of senior leadership experience across the manufacturing, construction and service industries.

Founded in 1961, The State Group operates 20 offices throughout the United States and Canada. The company employs over 1,200 construction professionals and support staff and performs over 2 million man-hours annually of construction, retrofit, maintenance, and emergency services. In April 2018, The State Group was acquired by Blue Wolf Capital Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, and Yellow Point Equity Partners, a Vancouver-based private equity firm.

“ I’m excited to join The State Group, a company that has built an impressive track record as a leader in the industrial and engineering services sector and a trusted long-term partner for many Fortune 100 companies,” said Michael Lampert, CEO of The State Group. “ I’m looking forward to working closely with the management team to continue to provide best-in-class service to our clients while growing the business.”

Prior to joining The State Group, Mr. Lampert served as the President and CEO of GrayWolf Industrial, a specialty construction, maintenance and fabrication provider. During his tenure at GrayWolf Industrial, he also held the roles of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, overseeing all operations including sales, estimating, execution, safety, quality and human resources. Previously, he also served as the President of Integrated Energy Technologies, a turbine component manufacturing company that was founded as a result of CitiGroup Venture Capital’s acquisition of the Evansville Division of Rolls Royce Aerospace.

“ We are pleased to welcome Michael to The State Group as he not only brings decades of experience leading companies across the industrial sector, but he also has a demonstrated track record of driving growth while working closely with private equity partners,” said Arthur Cabrera, Executive Vice President and CFO of The State Group. “ I’m excited to work alongside Michael as we continue to grow our business while upholding the highest safety and quality standards that we are known for across our projects.”

“ Michael’s expertise integrating sales, engineering, manufacturing and finance coupled with his experience in high value manufacturing positions him well to drive success at The State Group,” said Marc Dumont, former CEO and current board member at The State Group. “ We are excited to have Michael joining the leadership team and are confident his background will be a tremendous value-add to the company.”

About The State Group

The State Group is a leading North American multi-trade industrial and specialty services contractor. Established in 1961, the company provides comprehensive electrical and mechanical trade services to Fortune 100 companies in the power generation, automotive, oil and gas, communications, metals and transportation industries. The State Group performs over two million man-hours annually of retrofit, maintenance, construction and emergency services and maintains a tooling and equipment inventory to support its skilled workforce. The company has offices across the United States and Canada and is ISO 9001:2015 registered. For more information, please visit www.stategroup.com.

About Blue Wolf Capital Partners

Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC is a private equity firm that specializes in control investments in middle market companies. Leading by experience, and with a commitment to excellence, Blue Wolf transforms companies strategically, operationally and collaboratively. Blue Wolf manages challenging situations and complex relationships between business, customers, employees, unions, and regulators to build value for stakeholders. For additional information, please visit www.bluewolfcapital.com.

