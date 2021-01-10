Top 10 Communication Coaches to Follow in 2021

Two Comma PR The Top 10 Communication Coaches

London, United Kingdom, Jan. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As human beings, communication is arguably the most important part of our interaction with others – the way we sound, talk and articulate what we say is crucial if we want to progress individually, and as a society as a whole. Despite being a somewhat intuitive characteristic, many of us struggle to communicate efficiently and effectively – meaning our message isn’t being heard or understood in the way we’d like. According to Two Comma PR, if you want to boost your business acumen, get your message heard and be at the top of your game, you need the help of a communication coach. Each working within unique aspects of the communication practice, here we present the 10 communication coaches to follow in 2021.

Omar Sharif (@omarsharif_official)



Omar Sharif started his journey by giving free talks at Schools and Colleges and is now a sought-after Inspirational Speaker, Communication Coach, and Pride of Britain Award Winner. Omar has worked with over 60,000 individuals helping them make progress in their personal development and has a unique approach to communication coaching because he doesn’t only focus on verbal communication, but also on people’s internal dialogue, which is where communication stems from.

He’s no stranger to adversity but his faith in himself and his passion for his work has led him to places he never imagined. Omar uses his life experiences to coach and empower others so they can become the best version of themselves. Only this way can they be able to unlock their full potential and reach the goals they set out for themselves. He believes in adding value to his clients’ lives and, through communication, he helps people break through their trauma and create a more compelling future for themselves.

Omar has been fascinated with communication for as long as he can remember and it’s clear that it’s the skill that has led him to where he is today. For this reason, he’s passionate about helping his clients master communication, not only to others but also to themselves, so they can finally reach their full potential in life and find true fulfilment.

Cynthia Kane – (@cykane1)

Cynthia Kane has helped over 50,000 people change the way they live their lives. She’s enhanced relationships and lives by giving people the tools they need to control the way they interface with the world, becoming less reactive in their relationships, and more confident in navigating difficult interactions. Cynthia’s own methods stem from Buddhist teachings, of which she’s written 3 books about, distilling the wisdom and repurposing it for the development and liberation of all. A proven force of good, the meditation and mindfulness expert has written for many international publications and even made media appearances on national television sharing her methods for rewiring your brain and elevating your daily existence.

Cynthia’s Intentional Communication Training Program is the signature program that provides a framework for empowering the communication that we have not only with others, but also with ourselves. Her course provides practical, actionable methods that open her clients up to the subconscious, negative habits they’ve been harboring, and develop new perspectives that invite openness and honest expression.

Cynthia enables her clients to reframe the way they understand the idea of communication, allowing them to find their voice as leaders in the workplace and harness their power to connect with people.

Genelle Aldred (@genellealdred)

Genelle Aldred, founder of GA/C is a communications champion with over 13 years’ experience in media. She constantly pushes the envelope in developing cutting edge strategies for communications and broadcasting that allow her clients to present their message on the right platform, in the right format, at the right time. Genelle has a deep background in all aspects of communications, with a wealth of experience ranging from journalism to management to strategy and implementation, her well-rounded knowledge base enables Genelle to critically assess any unique issue a client might need from multiple perspectives and develop effective solutions.

Genelle’s business, GA Consultancy works closely with corporate teams and senior leaders, as well as personal brands that are looking to expand the scope of their messaging and enhance their video presentation skills and strategies. Genelle understands the shift of media towards video, especially in 2020, and has been capitalizing on this change, enabling her clients to develop impactful video content that connects with audiences and elevates her client’s brands above their competitors.

Through her consulting, training and coaching, Genelle helps senior leaders and teams to communicate with confidence using their medium of choice. Her blend of creativity, strategy and wisdom keeps her ahead of the curve in delivering communications solutions that are concise, professional, thoughtful and personal.

Rachel Randolph (@rachelannerandolph)

Rachel is a certified NLP master practitioner and communication coach who has been teaching basic communication skills for the past 2 years. She is the founder of Spec: Introspective Communication Consulting which uses direct and customized introspection and self-awareness techniques to draw out the natural confidence and voice of clients.

Through Neuro-Linguistic Programming techniques and Meta Model questioning, Spec helps clients make subtle yet potent changes to their everyday actions and habits that influence their communication. Spec is cognizant of the fact that even though there is a wealth of self-improvement information available, people still have a hard time in the application. Spec seeks to bridge that gap by providing a holistic, natural approach to draw out what is authentic for the client. Disruptive thought patterns must be broken down into tangible pieces and untangled from the root. Spec uses gentle questioning and guidance to unlearn unhelpful patters so the client can have firm resolve in the power of their own voice.

Formerly a real estate and hospitality industry professional who struggled with people-pleasing tendencies and communication boundary struggles, Rachel knows more than anyone the difficulty of reframing. She started this journey when she decided to be friends with herself and empower her life through mindfulness and introspection. Through Spec, she helps high-performers who have tried everything in self-improvement but continue to be stuck and people who desire “work-life balance” but lack the confidence to create boundaries, express needs, and communicate them effectively.

Junie George Varghese (@junie.gv)

Junie George Varghese is a former brand management professional who found her true passion in becoming a Communication and Emotional Intelligence coach. She is certified by the ICF (International Coaching Federation), Extended DISC International, and Dr. Richard Bandler’s Society for NLP. She’s driven to help professionals and students strengthen their communication skills through a deeper understanding of their emotional states.

Having been a communicator for over 15 years and partnering several institutions in training, her personalized coaching sessions in Verbal & Nonverbal Communication, Rapport Building, and Empathy have truly helped people break through barriers in communication and relationship building.

Her online training forum, The 5th Mantra, founded along with 3 other visionary women, will be launching soon. It all started in a small virtual room in India and their aspirations led them to where they are today. It will provide customised training in Communication, Digital Marketing, and Emotional Well-being. Real-time feedback combined with practical tips will help people transform their lives with stronger skills, greater confidence and more growth.

Being a trained musician, singer, classical dancer and voiceover artist, she keeps exploring creative methodologies to help others express themselves in a more confident and empathetic manner.

Renée Marino (@reneemarinoofficial)

Renée Marino is a professional communication coach who empowers entrepreneurs to create 1-on-1 connections in their business, broaden their reach, and elevate their brand beyond logo and pictures through the power of connecting on camera.

She has spoken and performed on thousands of live and virtual stages and teaches a workshop called, “Connecting on Camera,” which guides entrepreneurs to get past what’s holding them back when it comes to being on camera. This live, three-hour program provides the tools and strategies to become confident and effective on camera and enables her clients to apply their learnings the right away. Renée also uses her well-rounded experience of communicating through various mediums to train companies and individuals in enriching their communication skills.

Renée gained the opportunity of a lifetime by staying true to herself. Despite playing Mary Delgado (Frankie Valli’s wife in “Jersey Boys”) on Broadway, she was initially given an appointment for a different role in the film version. Come audition day, she put her best foot forward and expressed her intentions of auditioning for the female lead role of Mary Delgado to the casting director. Not only did she get the role in the major motion picture in the end, but she was also praised and mentored by director Clint Eastwood himself. Realizing the power of authentic communication, she now uses her experience to help entrepreneurs with a skill that is a must to learn in the new virtual landscape-emotionally connecting on camera.

Renée also recently co-hosted Tony Robbins’ and Dean Graziosi’s first-ever virtual “World Summit” and has signed a book deal with Morgan James to publish her first nonfiction book called, “Becoming a Master Communicator.”

Jo Eyre (@hearhercomms)

Jo Eyre is on a mission and that’s to help female founders and passionate businesswomen find their voice and make themselves heard so they can build organizations that will truly make a difference in the world. She is a communication coach, marketer, lifelong learner, and globetrotter whose passion is to advise leaders on their communication and marketing strategies. This has been her work for the past 14 years, which has led her to found Hear Her Communications, where she offers communication coaching and consulting for female leaders.

What Jo does is help female leaders connect with their audiences to build successful organizations. She has worked with leaders at Fortune 500 companies, multinationals, SMEs, and even governments. It doesn’t matter how big or small the business is, what matters is there’s a passionate female leader behind it who wants to deliver an important message.

Jo firmly believes all successful leaders communicate from a place of authenticity. It’s all about communicating values through their work and actions. Jo has been fortunate enough to have lived and worked in many different countries, which gives her a unique perspective on what moves audiences into action. Her work is focused on supporting female-led start-ups and established companies so they can communicate their ideas effectively and have a positive impact on the world.

Lizzie Lloyd-Raynes (@lizzie.lloyd.raynes)



Lizzie Lloyd-Raynes is an amazing communication coach who understands how important it is for professional women to communicate effectively so she made it her business to teach them how to do it. She has worked with CEOs, business owners, professional speakers, and managers to help them command their confidence and raise their voices in a way that gets their message across. Communicating clearly and effectively is essential to having a successful career and Lizzie helps her clients master this art.

With a Masters degree in Acting, Lizzie has created a unique way of teaching, which is what makes her communication coaching so unique. She’s no stranger to low confidence in the corporate world. She realized there was a stark contrast between who she was on stage when she was working in theatre and who she was in the corporate world. That’s when she decided to make a change.

Lizzie adapted the techniques she learned in drama school and she used those tools to develop her own character and find her own voice. Instead of using the confidence of the characters she played on stage, she built her own, and that’s what she helps people do today. Today, she has been coaching for 2 years with amazing results, she also hosts corporate workshops, private coaching programs, online courses, and she just launched her ebook Get Out of Your Head to teach people all about The Focus Technique she used to find her voice.

Denise Hill (@TheDeniseHill)

Denise Hill is an outstanding communication coach that has founded Alliance Learning, a source for personal growth and professional development that helps people and businesses have more success, a greater impact, and generate revenue. She offers workshops, trainings, and weekly group coaching designed to increase performance and help people reach their goals. One of the things that Denise noticed early on is that communication training is not readily available for people who are not professional speakers or whose occupation doesn’t require this type of training.

However, we all communicate and we do it every minute of every day. That’s why Denise decided she wanted to fill in the gap and provide something unique. She doesn’t offer generalized training or content that’s meant to fit all. She understands that communication occurs in context, so it’s important for her to help others master communication competencies in a way that’s goal-oriented and relevant.

Denise is no stranger to communication issues. When she was a child, she struggled with a speech impediment and in her adolescence, she had difficulty reading. Later on, she was diagnosed as dyslexic and was fighting depression because she felt out of control. Communication challenges can be debilitating and extremely harmful to one’s mental health, which is something Denise understands perfectly. Now, she teaches her clients everything she learned from her own challenges so they can find the confidence they’re looking for both personally and professionally.

Jennifer Deyo (@jendeyocomm)

Jennifer Deyo is the perfect example of what it means to turn a vulnerability into a passion that leads to success and fulfillment. Since she was 12 she struggled with an Obsessive Compulsive Disorder called Trichotillomania, also known as hair-pulling disorder. Jennifer kept this a secret for many years because she was ashamed, until one day she decided to finally come out and say it. What she found is that her experience and vulnerability can help so many people.

When people started responding to her, she gained thousands of followers from all over the world and created a community that understood her struggle. This is where she discovered the power of social media and what it takes to build a loyal following. Coupled with her Master’s in Communication and her own personal experience spreading a message, she now helps small businesses do the same.

Jennifer helps small brands create a community through fun and valuable content that’s aimed at creating a relationship with the audience. Her services are fully customizable, which means she doesn’t use cookie-cutter programs. Instead, she offers individual assistance to each client and the focus is to genuinely socialize with followers so they can feel special and trust the business. Jennifer helps businesses cement their relationships with their followers, which leads to major growth and a loyal community.

Make sure to follow each of these amazing communication coaches, as they continue to thrive and help others communicate to the best of their ability. Each of their Instagram’s have been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Two Comma PR for taking the time to put this article together.

