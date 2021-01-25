TurnKey Lender & Zūm Rails Announce Partnership for The New Era of Lending in Canada

MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TurnKey Lender, a leader in unified lending management software and Zūm Rails, a pioneer in instant payment processing will partner together to provide Canadian lenders and their clients with a fully digital and automated lending platform with the quickest time for payment processing on the market.

With 2020 making it a necessity to move all of lending and payments online, a quick solution to have a fully digital loan application process that can be easily done via a mobile app, with digital signatures and automated money transfers with automated EFT and pre-authorized debit became requirements for lending. With the TurnKey Lender & Zūm Rails partnership two AI-driven SaaS companies have teamed up to help lenders transform their operational activities to the flexibility that customers now have come to expect.

“This partnership illustrates how our companies help Canadian lenders get everything they need to apply for a loan and then get the funds they need in the quickest time possible. With our innovative payment technology and the TurnKey Lender AI-driven automated lending process together we can help lenders and customers have the smartest and quickest way to get the loans they need. It’s a great opportunity for us to work together to make a difference within the Canadian lending marketplace,” said Marc Milewski, Zūm’s Co-Founder.

Zūm Rails is powered by an AI-based platform that enables B2B and B2C EFT, Interac, and Visa Debit payments to be processed virtually instantly. States, Elena Ionenko, Chief Operating Officer of TurnKey Lender, “This new collaboration will allow our lenders to gain a competitive advantage by being able to offer the instant funding of loans while having a connected platform that drives automation and reduces manual, time-consuming work.”

The TurnKey Lender Unified Lending Platform is an intelligent Unified Lending Management system that automates the entire loan life cycle. This digital platform includes application processing, risk assessment, decisioning, loan origination, underwriting, servicing, collection, reporting, archiving, compliance, and more. It also helps to instantly pre-qualify applicants using the AI-driven credit decisioning engine. This allows for a better experience for both the borrower and the lender in a time when a seamless and quick digital lending process is important.

About Zūm Rails

Zūm Rails delivers better ways to manage ALL your payment operations in one place. Fueled by powerful APIs and sophisticated software, Zūm is Canada’s only all-in-one payment gateway. The AI-powered platform enables instant bank payments and easier ways to flow money between accounts.

About TurnKey Lender

TurnKey Lender provides businesses with an intelligent, easy-to-use integrated SaaS platform that is easily adjusted to unique business needs and includes all the functionality required to make the lending process fully digital. The solution uses AI, proprietary bank-grade technology, and advanced API integrations to automate every step of the lending process from a single cloud-based solution.

