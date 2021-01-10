URBT Scores Double Play With More Than $400K In Revenue and Over $200k In Profits for 2020 Fiscal Year (OTC PINK:URBT)

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2021 / Urban TV Network (OTC PINK:URBT) is making major advancements on Wall Street with a revenue gain of more than $400k and profits of more than $200k for the 2020 annual report. URBT is on the rise with major developments in the works for 2021.

“ How To Be A Great Investor ” Webinar Slated for 1st Inning of 2021

CEO Joseph Collins is spearheading this drive with a passion to lead URBT TV into an era of major profitability. According to Collins, “ This is a very exciting time for URBT and the advancements URBT has made just this year. Our company is working strategically to ensure phenomenal success in our product development, investor base, and savvy acquisitions . “

The company having increased its value from $25,000 to more than $30 million dollars and having its stock price move from .0001 cent per share to a high of .10 per share, since Collins took the reigns, poises Urban Television Network Corp (OTC PINK:URBT) to be a breakout success in 2021.

Since December. 3, 2020, the developments include the launch of the URBTPlus.net streaming service (which is now available online) and Android and Apple apps scheduled to hit the market in the first quarter of 2021. Sure to keep investors excited with new programing, URBT is touching all bases for innovation this season and for 2021 investors. Another exciting addition to the URBT line-up is the “ How To Invest ” Webinar slated for Saturday, January 16, 2021, with Mr. Collins the CEO of URBT Network. We are inviting investors to attend and to learn how to share in the opportunity to grow in capital markets and in URBT TV.

With the acquisition of more than 150 live international channels from around the world, Urban Television Network Corp. (OTC PINK:URBT) is bringing its users an all new streaming experience with URBTPlus.net

URBTPlus.net provides a streaming experience like no other, featuring live channels in multiple languages including Spanish, Mandarin, Bolkan, and Serbian among others. These channels offer access to prestigious daytime talk shows, international news and countless telenovelas. URBTPlus also features video on-demand movies, iconic TV series and live sporting events.

Collins said, “ We are running all bases to provide the best product for our customers and to appeal to a wide array of investors. We ‘ ve got rich, diverse content on an effortless streaming platform and we are expecting to hit a home run for 2021. “

Register at URBT.com for your Free “ The Top 5 Investments ” Brochure and for “ The How To Invest Webinar series. ” For more information or to interview Mr. Collins, visit our website URBT.com or call 323-489-8119 x 238.







Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company ‘ s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors.

SOURCE: Urban Television Network

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/623638/URBT-Scores-Double-Play-With-More-Than-400K-In-Revenue-and-Over-200k-In-Profits-for-2020-Fiscal-Year-OTC-PINKURBT