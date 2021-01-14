Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Reports Highest Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA in Four Years

Expect Continued Improvement in Profitability for 2021

ORANGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (“Volt” or the “Company”) (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT) a global provider of staffing services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended November 1, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Results

Revenue of $211.1 million, compared to $258.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, which included $18.9 million related to the extra fiscal week in fiscal 2019; Adjusted Revenue decreased 11.0%.

Gross margin was 16.2%, compared to 16.6% in the prior-year quarter.

GAAP operating loss for the quarter was ($11.5) million, compared to operating income of $933,000 in the prior-year quarter; Adjusted Operating Income, excluding impairment and restructuring charges, improved by $1.1 million year over year to $3.5 million.

GAAP EPS loss of ($0.58) per share; Adjusted EPS of $0.11 per diluted share, which excludes $15.0 million of impairment and restructuring costs.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.1 million year over year to $5.9 million.

Fiscal 2020 Results

Revenue of $822.1 million, compared to $997.1 million in fiscal 2019 which included $18.9 million related to the extra fiscal week in fiscal 2019; Adjusted Revenue decreased 13.4%.

Gross margin improved 30 basis points year over year to 15.6%.

GAAP operating loss of ($29.4) million compared to ($9.8) million in fiscal 2019; Adjusted Operating Loss, excluding impairment and restructuring charges, was ($9.8) million in fiscal 2020 compared with ($5.1) million in fiscal 2019.

GAAP EPS loss of ($1.56) per share; Adjusted EPS of ($0.65) per share, excluding $19.6 million of impairment and restructuring costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($98,000) compared to $1.0 million in the prior year.

* Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are Non-GAAP measures described and defined below.

“Against the backdrop of the most challenging period in our company’s 70-year history, I could not be more proud of the resiliency shown by every Volt colleague across our organization,” said Linda Perneau, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The disruption caused by COVID-19 forced us to think and work differently while ensuring we were able to provide a consistent level of world-class service to our clients, many of whom are essential businesses. At the same time, we successfully expanded our relationships with existing customers and secured new business. These efforts are reflected in the sequential improvement in Adjusted Revenue we recorded during the second half of fiscal 2020. In addition, our fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was our best quarter in four years.”

Fourth Quarter Results

North American Staffing revenue for the quarter was $178.6 million as compared to $216.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted Revenue, which is a non-GAAP measure, for this segment decreased approximately 9.4 percent year over year. The decrease is primarily attributable to continued workforce adjustments related to COVID-19, partially offset by business wins with new clients and expansion of business within existing clients.

International Staffing revenue for the quarter was $23.0 million, compared to $30.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted Revenue decreased 22.0 percent year over year. The decrease is primarily due to lower results within the U.K. business.

North American MSP revenue for the fourth quarter was $9.4 million, compared to $11.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted Revenue for this segment in the prior year was $10.8 million. The decrease is primarily attributable to workforce adjustments at clients related to COVID-19 for managed service programs and payroll services.

Gross margin for the quarter was 16.2 percent of revenue, a 40 basis-point decrease from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The exclusion of last year’s extra operating week had no meaningful impact to gross margin. The decrease is primarily attributable to the revenue mix shift towards payroll services within North American MSP.

SG&A expense for the fourth quarter was $30.7 million. Excluding the fourteenth week and a business exited during the prior-year quarter, SG&A expense decreased by $6.5 million, or 17.5 percent on a year-over-year basis. The reduction is primarily attributable to lower salary expense and related taxes and reduced professional fees.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, was $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $4.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Fiscal 2020 Results

North American Staffing revenue for the year was $689.1 million as compared to $830.9 million for fiscal 2019. Adjusted Revenue for this segment decreased approximately 13.9 percent. The decrease is primarily attributable to significant workforce adjustments related to COVID-19, partially offset by business wins with new and existing clients. Operating Income for the year was $14.3 million compared to $18.0 million for fiscal 2019. Adjusted Operating Income for this segment, excluding impairment and restructuring charges, which is a non-GAAP measure, was $17.1 million compared to $17.9 million in the prior year.

International Staffing revenue for fiscal 2020 was $95.3 million compared to $114.4 million. Adjusted Revenue in the International Staffing segment in fiscal 2020 decreased 15.1 percent. Operating Income for the year was $1.4 million compared to $2.9 million from fiscal 2019. Adjusted Operating Income for this segment was $1.4 million, compared to $2.7 million in fiscal 2019.

North American MSP revenue decreased 2.8 percent from the prior year, to $37.9 million. Adjusted Revenue for the segment decreased 1.4 percent year over year. Operating Income for the year was $3.1 million compared to $5.0 million in the prior year. Adjusted Operating Income for this segment was $3.1 million compared to $4.8 million in fiscal 2019.

Gross margin for fiscal 2020 increased by 30 basis points to 15.6 percent of revenue. The increase is primarily attributable to a revenue mix shift towards higher-margin business, particularly in the North American Staffing segment.

SG&A expense for fiscal 2020 was $137.7 million. Excluding the expense associated with the 53rd operating week and business exited, adjusted SG&A expense decreased by $16.2 million, or 10.5 percent on a year-over-year basis. The decrease is attributable to the Company’s strategic approach to optimize resources and response to COVID-19, including reduced salary expense, professional fees, travel expense and facility costs.

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2020 was ($98,000), compared to $1.0 million in the prior year.

“Although we were presented with many challenges in fiscal 2020, our recent results indicate our strategies are working. Our improved sales strategy and disciplined pricing approach were pivotal in our ability to weather this extended period of uncertainty,” commented Ms. Perneau. “Through the maturation of our sales strategy coupled with our disciplined pricing approach and streamlined operations, we are confident we will continue to see improvement in profitability for the full-year of fiscal 2021.”

2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to review the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 1, 2020. A presentation supplementing the call can be accessed through the Investor relations portion of the website. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-877-407-9039 within the U.S. or 1-201-689-8470 from abroad. The conference call, which may include forward-looking statements, is also being webcast and will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.volt.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Volt’s investor relations website for 90 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks. Such risks include, among others, general economic, competitive and other business conditions (including the potential impact of the strain of coronavirus known as COVID-19 on our operations as well as the operations of our customers), the degree and timing of customer utilization and renewal rate for contracts with the Company, and the degree of success of business improvement initiatives that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those described or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are contained in the “Risk Factors” and other sections of the Company reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements and to consult our SEC filings for additional risks and uncertainties that may apply to our business and the ownership of our securities. Our forward-looking statements are presented as of the date made, and we disclaim any duty to update such statements unless required by law to do so.

Note Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has provided certain Non-GAAP financial information, including Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, which include adjustments to our GAAP financial results. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and may be different from Non-GAAP measures reported by other companies.

The Company believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, including on a constant currency basis and eliminating (a) the impact of businesses sold or exited, (b) the extra operating week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and (c) special items provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations because they permit evaluation of the results of the Company without the effect of currency fluctuations, special items or the impact of businesses sold or exited that management believes make it more difficult to understand and evaluate the Company’s results of operations. Special items include impairments, restructuring and severance as well as certain income or expenses which the Company does not consider indicative of the current and future period performance and are more fully disclosed in the tables.

Adjusted Revenue is defined as revenue excluding businesses exited, the effect of foreign currency translation and the extra operating week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company has also migrated certain clients from a traditional staffing model to a managed service model, resulting in the Company now managing a greater percentage of such clients’ business under its North American MSP. This shift provides increased opportunity for the Company with the relevant clients. However, due to the structure of MSP arrangements, revenue is recognized on a net basis, thereby reducing revenues on a comparative period basis. Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, the Company includes such delivery model shifts within the Adjusted Revenue measurement, as it provides a more comparable basis for evaluating performance results from period to period and reflects the method used by management to evaluate performance. A reconciliation is shown in the tables at the end of this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings or loss before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense as well as the special items described above.

Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure rather than a cash flow measure. The Company believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful for investors because it allows investors to view results in a manner similar to the method used by management.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of the Company’s results of operations and operating cash flows as reported under GAAP. For example, Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditures or contractual commitments; does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company’s working capital needs; does not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service the interest payments, on the Company’s debt; and does not reflect cash required to pay income taxes.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is defined as operating income (loss) excluding businesses exited and the extra operating week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Company believes the presentation of Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is relevant and useful for investors because it provides a more comparable basis to evaluate performance results and analyze trends from period to period in a manner similar to the method used by management.

Adjusted EPS is defined as earnings per share excluding impairment and restructuring charges. The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted EPS is useful for investors since it removes certain special items which the Company does not consider indicative of the current and future period performance.

The Company’s computation of Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies because all companies do not calculate these measures in the same fashion.

About Volt Information Sciences, Inc.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a global provider of staffing services (traditional time and materials-based as well as project-based). Our staffing services consist of workforce solutions that include providing contingent workers, personnel recruitment services, and managed staffing services programs supporting primarily administrative, technical, information technology, light-industrial and engineering positions. Our managed staffing programs involve managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers from multiple providers. Volt services global industries including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. For more information, visit www.volt.com

Investor Relations Contacts:



Volt Information Sciences, Inc.



voltinvest@volt.com

Joe Noyons



Three Part Advisors



jnoyons@threepa.com

817-778-8424

Financial Tables Follow

Results of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended November 1, 2020 August 2, 2020 November 3, 2019 November 1, 2020 November 3, 2019 Net revenue $ 211,073 $ 185,941 $ 258,408 $ 822,055 $ 997,090 Cost of services 176,844 155,983 215,449 694,204 844,527 Gross margin 34,229 29,958 42,959 127,851 152,563 Selling, administrative and other operating costs 30,735 31,245 39,908 137,666 157,052 Restructuring and severance costs 438 546 1,856 2,641 4,656 Impairment charges 14,518 2,384 262 16,913 688 Operating income (loss) (11,462 ) (4,217 ) 933 (29,369 ) (9,833 ) Interest income (expense), net (431 ) (467 ) (723 ) (2,219 ) (2,882 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (62 ) 571 (360 ) (85 ) (612 ) Other income (expense), net (291 ) (168 ) (292 ) (869 ) (881 ) Loss before income taxes (12,246 ) (4,281 ) (442 ) (32,542 ) (14,208 ) Income tax provision 271 556 307 1,045 978 Net loss $ (12,517 ) $ (4,837 ) $ (749 ) $ (33,587 ) $ (15,186 ) Per share data: Basic: Net loss $ (0.58 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.56 ) $ (0.72 ) Weighted average number of shares 21,607 21,589 21,157 21,507 21,119 Diluted: Net loss $ (0.58 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (1.56 ) $ (0.72 ) Weighted average number of shares 21,607 21,589 21,157 21,507 21,119 Segment data: Net revenue: North American Staffing $ 178,603 $ 154,711 $ 216,587 $ 689,095 $ 830,947 International Staffing 23,033 21,749 30,574 95,308 114,377 North American MSP 9,365 9,436 11,659 37,915 39,010 Corporate and Other 135 149 187 674 15,320 Eliminations (63 ) (104 ) (599 ) (937 ) (2,564 ) Net revenue $ 211,073 $ 185,941 $ 258,408 $ 822,055 $ 997,090 Operating income (loss): North American Staffing $ 8,956 $ 2,691 $ 7,167 $ 14,322 $ 17,963 International Staffing 278 551 1,619 1,399 2,893 North American MSP 885 944 1,838 3,074 5,023 Corporate and Other (21,581 ) (8,403 ) (9,691 ) (48,164 ) (35,712 ) Operating income (loss) $ (11,462 ) $ (4,217 ) $ 933 $ (29,369 ) $ (9,833 ) Work days 64 63 69 251 256

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended November 1, 2020 November 3, 2019 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of the period $ 38,444 $ 36,544 Cash provided by (used in) all other operating activities 964 (8,797 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 17,190 16,165 Net cash provided by operating activities 18,154 7,368 Purchases of property, equipment, and software (5,268 ) (9,053 ) Net cash provided by all other investing activities 639 211 Net cash used in investing activities (4,629 ) (8,842 ) Net draw-down of borrowings 5,000 5,000 Debt issuance costs (343 ) (783 ) Net cash used in all other financing activities (77 ) (318 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,580 3,899 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (116 ) (525 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 17,989 1,900 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of the period $ 56,433 $ 38,444 Cash paid during the period: Interest $ 2,297 $ 3,156 Income taxes $ 1,979 $ 1,194 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of the period: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,550 $ 28,672 Restricted cash included in Restricted cash and short term investments 17,883 9,772 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period $ 56,433 $ 38,444

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share amounts) November 1, 2020 November 3, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,550 $ 28,672 Restricted cash and short-term investments 20,736 12,794 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $219 and $117, respectively 121,916 135,950 Other current assets 7,058 7,252 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 188,260 184,668 Property, equipment and software, net 22,167 25,890 Right of use assets – operating leases 25,107 – Other assets, excluding current portion 6,311 7,446 TOTAL ASSETS $ 241,845 $ 218,004 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accrued compensation $ 18,357 $ 21,507 Accounts payable 31,221 36,341 Accrued taxes other than income taxes 12,983 11,244 Accrued insurance and other 15,908 24,654 Operating lease liabilities 7,144 – Income taxes payable 891 1,570 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 86,504 95,316 Accrued payroll taxes and other, excluding current portion 29,988 12,029 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 38,232 – Deferred gain on sale of real estate, excluding current portion – 20,270 Income taxes payable, excluding current portion 90 289 Deferred income taxes 3 17 Long-term debt 59,154 53,894 TOTAL LIABILITIES 213,971 181,815 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $1.00; Authorized – 500,000 shares; Issued – none – – Common stock, par value $0.10; Authorized – 120,000,000 shares; Issued – 23,738,003 shares; Outstanding 21,729,400 and 21,367,821 shares, respectively 2,374 2,374 Paid-in capital 79,937 77,688 Accumulated deficit (29,793 ) (10,917 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,458 ) (6,801 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 2,008,603 and 2,370,182 shares, respectively (18,186 ) (26,155 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 27,874 36,189 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 241,845 $ 218,004

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands) Three Months Ended November 1, 2020 November 3, 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to Non-GAAP net income: GAAP net loss $ (12,517 ) $ (749 ) Selling, administrative and other operating costs – (486 ) (c) Restructuring and severance costs 438 (a) 1,856 (d) Impairment costs 14,518 (b) 262 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,439 $ 883 Three Months Ended November 1, 2020 November 3, 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net loss $ (12,517 ) $ (749 ) Selling, administrative and other operating costs – (486 ) (c) Restructuring and severance costs 438 (a) 1,856 (d) Impairment costs 14,518 (b) 262 Depreciation and amortization 2,097 1,828 Share-based compensation expense 303 413 Total other (income) expense, net 784 1,375 Provision for income taxes 271 307 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,894 $ 4,806

Special item adjustments consist of the following: (a) Relates to actions taken by the Company as part of its continued efforts to reduce costs and to offset COVID-19 related revenue losses. (b) Relates to consolidating and exiting certain leased office locations throughout North America where we could be fully operational and successfully support our clients and business operations remotely. (c) Relates to the amortization of the gain on the sale of the Orange, CA facility, which is included in Selling, administrative and other operating costs. (d) Relates to continued efforts to reduce costs, change in executive management and the exit of customer care solutions business.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands) Year Ended November 1, 2020 November 3, 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to Non-GAAP net loss: GAAP net loss $ (33,587 ) $ (15,186 ) Selling, administrative and other operating costs – (1,944 ) (c) Restructuring and severance costs 2,641 (a) 4,656 (d) Impairment costs 16,913 (b) 688 (e) Non-GAAP net loss $ (14,033 ) $ (11,786 ) Year Ended November 1, 2020 November 3, 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net loss $ (33,587 ) $ (15,186 ) Selling, administrative and other operating costs – (1,944 ) (c) Restructuring and severance costs 2,641 (a) 4,656 (d) Impairment costs 16,913 (b) 688 (e) Depreciation and amortization 7,981 6,955 Share-based compensation expense 1,736 499 Total other (income) expense, net 3,173 4,375 Provision for income taxes 1,045 978 Adjusted EBITDA $ (98 ) $ 1,021

Special item adjustments consist of the following: (a) Primarily relates to the strategic initiative costs to offshore a significant number of identified roles to our staffing operations in India as well as continued efforts to reduce costs and to offset COVID-19 related revenue losses. (b) Primarily relates to consolidating and exiting certain leased office locations throughout North America where we could be fully operational and successfully support our clients and business operations remotely. (c) Relates to the amortization of the gain on the sale of the Orange, CA facility, which is included in Selling, administrative and other operating costs. (d) Relates to continued efforts to reduce costs, change in executive management and the exit of customer care solutions business. (e) Primarily relates to exit of customer care solutions business and the impairment of previously purchased software.

