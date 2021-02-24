AdaptHealth Corp. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a leading provider of home medical equipment, supplies and related services in the United States, announced today that Luke McGee, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Steve Griggs, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Clemens, CFA, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:

SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference



Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET



Fireside Chat: Luke McGee and Steve Griggs

J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference



Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:30 am ET



Presentation: Jason Clemens

A live webcast of the presentation and replay for each event will be accessible through the Investors section of AdaptHealth’s website (www.adapthealth.com). Please visit AdaptHealth’s website approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

About AdaptHealth Corp.

AdaptHealth is a leading provider of home healthcare equipment, medical supplies to the home and related services in the United States. AdaptHealth provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to life and thrive. Product and service offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. AdaptHealth services nearly 3 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of over 500 locations in 46 states. Learn more at www.adapthealth.com.

Contacts

AdaptHealth Corp.

Jason Clemens, CFA



Chief Financial Officer



(484) 301-6599



jclemens@adapthealth.com

Brittany Lett



Vice President, Marketing



(909) 915-4983



blett@adapthealth.com

The Equity Group Inc.

Devin Sullivan



Senior Vice President



(212) 836-9608



dsullivan@equityny.com

Kalle Ahl, CFA



Vice President



(212) 836-9614



kahl@equityny.com