Adriane M. Schultea Joins Houston Trust Company

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Houston Trust Company is pleased to announce that Adriane M. Schultea has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Investments. In this role, Ms. Schultea will focus on investment operations, ensuring proper execution of investment strategies in client accounts, and compliance with fiduciary and regulatory issues.

Ms. Schultea previously served as Vice President, Client Service with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company for the past five years. Her nearly 20-year tenure in the wealth management space spans time at Goldman Sachs and Barclays after beginning her career in commodities trading at Enron in 2000.

“We are so pleased and excited to add Adriane to our Investments team,” said David R. Lummis, President and CEO. “Adriane’s experience in both client service and investment operations makes her an exciting addition to our growing business.”

Ms. Schultea holds a Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in Business from The University of Texas. She currently serves on the Advisory Board for Kids Meals Inc., the School Advisory Board at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School, and the Finance TKO Committee for ReelAbilities Houston.

About Houston Trust Company

Houston Trust Company is the largest private, independent, full-service trust company in the state of Texas. Founded in 1994 by eight Houston families, the company has grown to serve over 300 relationships worldwide, all with roots in and ties to Texas, with more than $7 billion in assets under management.

As a true fiduciary, Houston Trust Company specializes in the transition of assets across generations, assisting families and individuals with estate and trust administration, management of multiple asset and property interests, and centralized management of their business affairs. Houston Trust Company focuses on four highly personalized service areas: fiduciary administration of trusts and estates; independent, third-party investment and asset management; support services for charitable trusts, endowments, and foundations; and family office services.

