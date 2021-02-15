Alorica Recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO

Global CX Provider Positioned Highest on Ability to Execute

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alorica Inc., a global customer experience (CX) provider, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the February 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Service BPO. Alorica was recognized as a Leader for both completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“We are honored to be recognized as an industry leader, and in our opinion, attribute it to our forward-thinking business strategy and operational excellence,” said Andy Lee, CEO of Alorica. “Starting off with a clear vision is critical, and without the right execution, that vision becomes impossible to achieve. Coming out of an epic year that accelerated adoption of transformative service models, we will continue to invest in optimizing our best-in-class teams and solutions to ensure consistent delivery of unparalleled employee and customer experiences.”

Alorica’s mission of creating insanely great customer experiences is driven by expanding and upskilling its workforce, deploying advanced digitization strategies and executing award-winning processes to deliver on behalf of global brands. The company leverages its expertise in talent management, globally-scaled operations and integration of machine learning, big data and automation to empower its employees. As a technology integrator, Alorica provides clients with flexible deployment models in the development of digital and operational solutions. As a result of Alorica’s unwavering vision and execution, the leading BPO has captured key CX opportunities in both traditional and emerging services including content moderation, concierge services, gaming support and fraud programs.

For Ability to Execute, Alorica was positioned the highest, which according to Gartner, “summarizes factors such as the vendor’s financial viability, market responsiveness, product development, sales channels and customer base.”

Lee added, “Our valued partners are facing a time of rapid transformation, and our unique approach to engagement provides strategic, operational and financial alignment with their business needs. As one of the world’s largest customer experience providers, we have the global scale, high-performance track record, industry-leading talent and innovative service offerings to deliver differentiated service experiences to our clients.”

Gartner is one of the world’s leading research & advisory firms and the Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. BPOs were evaluated based on 15 criteria including customer experience, market strategy, product/service, operations and innovation among others. The research enables companies to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

Source: Gartner, How Markets and Vendors Are Evaluated in Gartner Magic Quadrants; Cecile Drew, Ed Cordin, Laura Clymer, David Black, Julie Thomas; December 3, 2020

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

