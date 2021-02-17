American Aires Launches Innovative Marketing Strategy for 2021

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 17, 2021) – American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the “Company” or “Aires”) is pleased to announce the immediate implementation of an innovative new marketing initiative for 2021, comprised of a drop shipping program which includes online retailers and a complementary marketing campaign.

This program will enable the Company to reach significant numbers of new customers without the associated requisite advertising spend. Third-party e-commerce retailers (partners) can effortlessly integrate and offer Aires products into their existing stores, without the retailer needing to purchase and hold the inventory. Instead, once a customer has placed and paid for an order, Aires will fulfill the order, and the products will be shipped directly to the customer. This initiative has the potential to expose Aires’ complete line of products to hundreds of millions of marketing dollars that are invested by partners into their own e-commerce platforms. Prior to this program Aires products had only been marketed with the Company’s finite marketing budget.

Regardless, Aires has enjoyed great success with its other various marketing initiatives, evidenced by the realization of significant growth during the past two years that culminated in 2020 being a record year in sales. The Company continues to aggressively focus on achieving maximum growth while prudently allocating capital to drive optimal sales for every marketing dollar invested.

Implementing a drop shipping program provides numerous benefits for Aires, including:

Reaching new customers and increasing sales;

Improving exposure and brand reach;

Seamlessly integrating into a large ecosystem of potentially thousands of platforms hosted globally;

Leveraging the marketing dollars invested by affiliates into their online stores;

Driving new revenue streams to our affiliates which leads to a win-win; and

Immediate worldwide sales penetration.

Aires’ CEO Dimitry Serov commented, “We continue to aggressively pursue creative and effective marketing avenues that will allow Aires to attain the fastest possible growth globally and to further drive our strong revenue growth. This new initiative is expected to contribute to unprecedented revenue for the Company in 2021 and beyond. We look forward to reporting to stakeholders on our progress.”

Historically, the Company has been able to achieve positive results through the execution of other marketing initiatives, including its effective influencer/affiliate marketing program. Based on this successful track record, the Company anticipates realizing meaningful sales increases in 2021 related to this new drop shipping program. The Company recently launched a full suite of consumer products under the brand name ‘Lifetune’, which is a key milestone for Aires. Lifetune represents the only known product line currently available to specifically address the global health concerns associated with increased EMR emitted by the latest generation 5G technology (and all previous generations), as well as other data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, cordless phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, computers, laptops, monitors, smart TVs, Wi-Fi routers, baby monitors and more. In concert with this new product launch, Aires has adopted a global ecommerce and distribution platform that can easily scale with sales growth.

Since its inception in 2019, Aires has enjoyed exuberant growth and has been aggressively building out its ecommerce platform which is now capable of delivering up to 1,000 shipments per day. These distribution capabilities are supported by newly-added customer service center agreements as well as strategically placed fulfillment centers that can ensure prompt delivery around the world. With a daily average of over 100 transactions, and an average value per purchase of approximately $300, Aires is strongly positioned to continue growing sales, driving financial performance and generating value for shareholders.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. (“Aires”) is Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires’ Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker ‘WIFI’. Learn more at www.airestech.com.

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Dimitry Serov, CEO

Email: dimitry@airestech.com

Telephone: (905) 482-4667

Website: www.airestech.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Cubed Inc.:

Neil Simon, CEO

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (647) 258-3310

