Amy Summy, Chief Marketing Officer of Labcorp, Named to Forbes’ CMO Next

BURLINGTON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that Amy Summy, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, was recognized on the 2021 Forbes CMO Next list for her leadership during the COVID-19 crisis, while also spearheading the rebranding strategy that highlighted the power of Labcorp’s combined diagnostic and drug development businesses. Forbes also recognized Amy’s work in launching several products, including the company’s Pixel by Labcorp™ at-home testing kits.





CMO Next features 50 chief marketing officers who are redefining the role that marketing plays in their industries. Selected by editors and outside experts, Forbes CMO Next highlights leaders that serve as role models in the areas of innovation, technology, creativity, and culture.

“Making an impact on healthcare and people’s lives is why I joined Labcorp,” said Summy. “Over 75,000 Labcorp employees have served on the frontlines fighting COVID-19, and our leadership in testing and clinical trial capabilities has played a central role during this unprecedented time. I am honored to be recognized by Forbes and share this accomplishment with our team for focusing on bringing the innovation and scientific expertise of Labcorp to market quickly so we can improve health and improve lives. I look forward to building on our foundation and working with our teams to improve patient outcomes in cancer, Alzheimer’s and other diseases.”

Summy joined Labcorp after serving in marketing, digital and leadership roles at Ernst & Young, TE Connectivity and Sapient. She is the co-founder and board member of No More Kids with Cancer and is a member of the Corporate Council for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Her teams have played an important role in Labcorp’s worldwide response to COVID-19 and recently launched Labcorp’s new brand, which exemplifies the role Labcorp plays in guiding health, and its commitment to improving health and improving lives.

The complete list and profiles of the honorees are available at https://www.forbes.com/sites/martyswant/2021/02/11/cmo-next-2021-50-innovative-marketers-transforming-business-in-a-changed-world/?sh=445ab84a571e.

About Labcorp



Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 75,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

